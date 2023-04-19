U.S. and Mexico combine to bid for 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The FIFA World Cup (men’s) is coming to the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026, and if U.S. Soccer and the Mexican Soccer Federation are successful, the women’s World Cup will follow the year later.

The U.S. and Mexico informed FIFA Wednesday night of their intention to jointly bid for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

"We're enemies tonight in-between the lines, but we obviously collaborate and want to help to grow the region here in Concacaf."

-- @cone_cindy on the United States @FIFAWWC 2027 bid with Mexico



More details »

If successful, the U.S. would:



Become the first country to be a three-time host of the women’s World Cup.

Be the first country to host the men’s and women’s world cups in consecutive years.

Would be one step closer to hosting the men’s World Cup, the women’s World Cup and the Summer Olympics (Los Angeles) over a three year period.

Per USA Today, bid agreements for the 2027 Women’s World Cup are due by May 19, with official bids due by Dec. 8.

FIFA will reportedly publish an evaluation report in May 2024 ahead of a vote by the association’s congress on May 17, 2024.

Other countries/coalitions that have announced bids for the 2027 Women’s World Cup are:



South Africa.

Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands (joint).

Brazil (per the country’s sports minister).

Australia and New Zealand will be co-hosts of the upcoming Women’s World Cup this summer from July 20 to Aug. 20.

The U.S. has hosted the tournament twice in 1991 and 1999. The USWNT won the competition in 1991, 1999, 2015 and again in 2019.