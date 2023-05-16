She won gold at the Salt Lake City Olympics as a 16-year-old. Now she’s running for Congress

Sarah Hughes is a name many fans of the Winter Olympics and women’s figure skating will recognize. Particularly those in Utah.

After all, Hughes is the last American woman to win a gold medal in the women’s singles event in the Olympics. She came out on top back in 2002 when Salt Lake City hosted the Games.

Hughes was something of a surprise world champion, upsetting Russia’s Irina Slutskaya and Hughes’ American teammate Michelle Kwan. She surged from fourth place after the short program to claim first place by the end of competition.

More than 20 years later, Hughes is making national news again, but this time it’s not exactly for figure skating.

According to multiple reports, Hughes, 38, has filed to run for Congress in New York, specifically Long Island, where she would represent New York’s 4th Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

First reported by City & State New York, Hughes’ campaign manager Max Kramer confirmed the news to Newsday.

“Born and raised on Long Island, Sarah is concerned about where we’re headed, whether it’s rising prices, public safety and gun violence, or threats to women’s health,” the statement from Kramer reads. “She’s putting the pieces into place to make an announcement in the next few weeks.”

Hughes has yet to officially announce her candidacy.

Since winning gold in Salt Lake City, Hughes attended Yale University for a bachelor’s degree and then the University of Pennsylvania for law school.

Hughes, a lawyer by trade, is currently studying at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Hughes will run as a Democrat, challenging for the congressional seat currently held by Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito. New York’s 4th Congressional District is adjacent to Hughes’ hometown of Great Neck.

An anonymous Long Island-based political consultant told City & State New York that Hughes’ Olympic accolades could make her a real challenger for the seat.

“People who are older know who Sarah Hughes is. It does give her a little cachet, and it’s super interesting that (her campaign) hasn’t put anything out,” the consultant said. “I’m curious to see what she’s got. If she’s got juice, it makes the primary a real deal.”

