How Oklahoma Sooners softball players expressed their faith en route to a national title

On Thursday night, the Oklahoma Sooners softball team won its third straight national championship, capping a season that saw them go an incredible 61-1, including an NCAA Division I record 53-game win streak.

But two days before that, a group of players went viral for something that had nothing to do with their dominance on the field.

During a press conference Tuesday at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Sooner players were asked by ESPN’s Alex Scarborough how they keep the joy of the game as the pressure to win keeps mounting.

Immediately, team captain Grace Lyons pointed to her faith.

“The only way that you can have a joy that doesn’t fade away is from the Lord,” Lyons said, “and any other type of joy is actually happiness that comes from circumstances and outcomes.”

Lyons continued, “I think coach (Patty Gasso) has said this before, but joy from the Lord is really the only thing that can keep you motivated, just in a good mindset no matter the outcomes.

“Thankfully we’ve had a lot of success this year, but if it was the other way around, joy from the Lord is the only thing that can keep you embracing those memories, moments, friendships and all of that, so that’s really the only answer to that because there’s no other way softball can bring you that because of how much failure comes in it and just how much of a roller coaster the game can be.”

Teammate Jayda Coleman followed Lyons up by saying, “1,000% agree with Grace Lyons.”

Coleman went on to say how during her freshman season (she was a junior this season), she was happy her team won the national championship, but she didn’t feel joy.

“I didn’t feel filled, and I had to find Christ in that, and I think that is what makes our team so strong, is that we’re not afraid to lose, because it’s not the end of the world if we do lose,” Coleman said.

“Yes, obviously we worked our butts off to be here and we want to win, but it’s not the end of the world because our life is in Christ and that’s all that matters.”

Junior Alyssa Brito finished it off by saying, “Yeah, I think a huge thing that we’ve really just latched on to is ‘Eyes up,’” she said as she pointed her eyes and first fingers upward.

“We’re really fixing our eyes on Christ, and that’s something where, like they were saying, you can’t find a fulfillment in an outcome, whether it’s good or bad.”

Brito said she believes her team’s commitment to faith is a key reason for its massive success.

“I think that’s why we’re so steady in what we do and our love for each other and our love for the game, because we know this game is giving us the opportunity to glorify God, and I just think once we figured that out and that was our purpose and everyone was all in with that, it’s really changed so much for us.

“I know myself, I’ve seen so much of a growth. Once I turned to Jesus and I realized how He had changed my outlook on life, not just softball, but understanding how much I have to live for, and that’s living to exemplify the kingdom. I think that brings so much freedom, and I’m sure everyone’s story is similar, but we all have those great testimonies that have really shown how awesome it is to play for something bigger.”

Brito continued, “I think that’s what brings me so much joy, no matter the outcome. Whether we get a trophy in the end or not, this isn’t our home, and I think that’s what’s amazing about it is we have so much more.

“We have an eternity of joy with our Father, and I’m so excited about that. Yes, I live in the moment, but I know this isn’t my home and no matter what, my sisters in Christ will be there with me in the end when we’re with our King.”