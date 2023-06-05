2-time Utah State Amateur champion Preston Summerhays in playoff Tuesday morning to make U.S. Open field

Preston Summerhays, an Arizona State golfer who spends summers in Utah and is a two-time Utah State Amateur champion, is the only golfer with Utah ties who survived the final round of qualifying for the U.S. Open later this month at Los Angeles Country Club.

Well, almost.

Summerhays, seasoned PGA Tour pro Charley Hoffman and Josh Anderson of Murrieta, California, will return to Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning for a playoff. Two of the three golfers will advance to the U.S. Open.

The 3-for-2 playoff will begin at 8:30 a.m. MT.

Summerhays , Hoffman and Anderson all posted scores of 9-under 133 to finish in a three-way tie for the final two spots among the 89 players who teed it up Monday at HCC.

Summerhays’ sister, Grace, also a Sun Devil golfer, qualified for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach last week after she placed second at a qualifier in Scottsdale, Arizona. She is one of two amateurs in the Women’s Open.

Preston Summerhays makes eagle on his final hole and (probably) gets into the U.S. Open.



He hits everyone with the “are you not entertained?” As the ball falls in the hole. pic.twitter.com/VA8JGG7AZ8 — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) June 6, 2023

Preston Summerhays fired a 62 in his second round Monday to get into the playoff, which will be played Tuesday because it was too dark to continue Monday night at HCC.

Of the other golfers with local ties, former BYU golfer Rhett Rasmussen came the closest to qualifying. The Draper native shot 3-under 139 at Hillcrest CC.

Former Utah golfers Mitchell Schow (-2) and Casey Fowles (+1) also made the final round of qualifying, but failed to advance in Los Angeles. Ogden’s Parker Bunn, an amateur, matched Schow’s 2-under 140.

BYU golfers Tyson Shelley (+2) and Elijah Turner (+7) also failed to move on.

Salt Lake City’s Peter Kim, a BYU commit from Skyline High, also shot +7 in Los Angeles.

In the qualifying at Tacoma Country Club & Golf in Washington, BYU golfer Zac Jones shot 4-over 146, while Cougars teammate Keanu Akina shot 10-over 152. The cut came at 3-under 139.

Former BYU golfers Zac Blair and Scott Piercy failed to qualify at Springfield Country Club in Ohio. Piercy shot a 2-under 138 and Blair shot a 3-over 143. The cut came at 7-under 133 as five of 75 golfers in Ohio claimed spots.

