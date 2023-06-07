Lionel Messi will reportedly sign with Inter Miami, turning down a $1 billion-plus offer from Al-Hilal in the process

Arguably the greatest soccer player of all time is expected to continue his career in the United States.

Per multiple reports Wednesday morning — first reported by Guillem Balague — Lionel Messi will join Inter Miami of Major League Soccer upon his exit from Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) later this summer.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner chose to join Inter Miami for multiple reasons, writes Balague, including lifestyle and lucrative deals with brands beyond soccer, plus he already owns a home in Miami.

Messi’s future came down to Inter Miami and Saudi Arabia-based Al-Hilal, according to Balague, after Messi received no “satisfactory offers” from European clubs.

Per Balague, Messi wanted to rejoin FC Barcelona this summer, after two years with PSG, but “Financial Fair Play limitations that will be in place for next season in La Liga made any ambitious plan to bring him back an impossibility.”

On Tuesday night, The Athletic reported, however, that Messi’s choice had actually come down to Inter Miami and FC Barcelona (La Liga), with Al-Hilal not being a real factor.

“One source briefed on the high-level league discussions said MLS executives were told Messi’s decision is down to Inter Miami or Barcelona and that joining a club from Saudi Arabia is ‘not under consideration,’” the report reads.

On Wednesday, Barcelona-based sports reporter Helena Condis Edo reported that Messi “did not trust that (FC Barcelona) could give him guarantees,” whereas at Inter Miami — per The Athletic — Messi will be awarded a share of the revenue generated by new subscribers to MLS Season Pass, the league’s streaming package on Apple TV+.

(Apple announced a four-part docuseries about Messi’s five World Cup appearances on Tuesday, which will stream on Apple TV+).

How did MLS & Inter Miami land Lionel Messi?



He's set to receive a MASSIVE compensation package that includes a share of Apple's revenue generated by MLS Season Pass and also a share of Adidas profits from his MLS arrival.



That's absolutely insane 🤯



(h/t @TheAthletic) — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 7, 2023

Additionally, Messi has reportedly been offered a profit-sharing agreement with sportswear giant Adidas, awarding him a portion of any increase in Adidas’ profits that results from his involvement in MLS.

The Athletic also reported that Messi would likely receive the option to purchase a percentage of an MLS team at the end of his MLS playing career, similar to the deal struck by David Beckham and the LA Galaxy in 2007.

Had Messi elected to join Al-Hilal, he would have teamed up with rival Cristiano Ronaldo and French great Karim Benzema and received a deal that, on its surface, would have dwarfed anything he might have received from FC Barcelona or will get from Inter Miami.

Per French outlet Foot Mercato, Messi would have garnered a two-year, $1.3 billion deal from Al-Hilal, which would have made him the highest-paid athlete in the world, surpassing Ronaldo, who currently makes $214 million per season with Al-Hilal.

Instead, Messi will join the MLS ranks, with The Athletic reporting a potential stateside debut on July 21, when Inter Miami hosts Cruz Azul (Liga MX) at DRV PNK Stadium.