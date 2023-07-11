These 5 players with Utah ties were selected in the MLB draft

Five players with Utah ties saw their dreams come true after being selected in the 2023 MLB draft.

Leading the way was third baseman Brayden Taylor, from Copper Hills High School. Taylor was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 19th pick of the draft.

Below are the five players with Utah ties picked in the 2023 MLB draft.

Pick No. 19: Brayden Taylor, 3B, TCU and Copper Hills High School, Tampa Bay Rays

Taylor, from West Jordan, hit .308 with 23 home runs (tying the school record), 15 doubles and 69 RBIs this season for TCU. The Horned Frogs won the Big 12 baseball championship and made it to the College World Series.

“I felt my legs go right out from under me. I still can’t feel my legs,” Taylor said after being drafted, per MLB.com. “Being able to hug my family, it was fantastic. I’m very grateful.”

Pick No. 224: Joey Dixon, P, Stanford and Bingham High School, Houston Astros

Dixon and the Cardinals won the 2023 Pac-12 baseball championship. Dixon was 7-0 in his appearances with a 4.73 ERA, striking out 90 in 83.2 innings pitched.

Pick No. 297: Ross Dunn, P, Arizona State and Cottonwood High School, Minnesota Twins

Dunn had a 4.27 ERA for the Sun Devils, striking out 84 over 65.1 innings pitched.

Pick No. 314: Austin Deming, 3B, BYU and Snow Canyon High School, Houston Astros

Deming hit .418 with 19 home runs, 23 doubles and 68 RBIs for the Cougars this season. He was the 2018 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year.

Pick No. 325: Casey Anderson, P, Utah Valley University and Lehi High School, Arizona Diamondbacks

Anderson had a 3.39 ERA and a 5-1 record. He struck out 90 in 69 innings pitched.

