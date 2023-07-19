How and when to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup starts Thursday. Teams from 32 countries will travel to Australia and New Zealand for the international tournament that runs through Aug. 20.

Host nations Australia and New Zealand will play the first games of the tournament Thursday. Australia’s opening match against the Republic of Ireland in the 80,000-seat Stadium Australia has already sold out, Forbes reported. The match was originally scheduled to be played in the smaller 42,500-seat Sydney Football Stadium but was moved due to ticket demand.

The U.S. women’s national team will look to defend its title and become the first team — men’s or women’s — to become three-time consecutive champions. The team will play its first match July 21 against Vietnam at 7 p.m. MDT.

Here’s your World Cup watching guide:

How to watch the World Cup

Fox Sports will broadcast the matches live across the Fox and FS1 channels. The matches can also be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports App.

For those without cable, the matches can be watched on Fubo TV and Sling TV.

Where will the World Cup be played?

Matches will be played in 10 stadiums in the Australian cities of Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, as well as New Zealand cities Dunedin, Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington.

This is the first time Australia or New Zealand have hosted the World Cup, according to FIFA. This is also the first time two nations have co-hosted the tournament, making way for the U.S., Canada and Mexico to co-host in 2026.

The U.S. will play all of its group stage matches in New Zealand.

When is the World Cup?

The matches played in Australia will be 14 to 16 hours ahead of MDT, and the matches in New Zealand will be played 18 hours ahead, resulting in some late night and early morning matches.

The first match of the World Cup will take place at 1 a.m. MDT on July 20 when New Zealand hosts Norway in Auckland, New Zealand.

The final will be held in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 20 and is scheduled for 4 a.m. MDT.

When is the U.S. playing in the World Cup?

The U.S. is in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The team will have to finish first or second in the group to advance to first knockout round.

Team USA’s group stage schedule is as follows:



July 21: U.S. vs. Vietnam at 7 p.m. MDT.

U.S. vs. Vietnam at 7 p.m. MDT. July 26: U.S. vs. Netherlands at 7 p.m. MDT.

U.S. vs. Netherlands at 7 p.m. MDT. August 1: U.S. vs. Portugal at 1 a.m. MDT.

The U.S. beat the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final, and this will be the first time that the two finalists of the last World Cup will play each other in the group stage, according to U.S. Soccer. The Americans also beat the Dutch on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Olympics.

This will be the first time the U.S. has ever faced Vietnam. The U.S. is undefeated in the 10 matches it’s played against Portugal, and this will be the first time the two teams have played each other since 2021, according to U.S. Soccer.

A full schedule of all the matches can be found on FIFA’s website.