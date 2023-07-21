Facebook Twitter
Tony Finau’s string of six-straight cuts made at The Open Championship comes to an end

By Jay Drew
Tony Finau reacts after putting on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Tony Finau reacts after putting on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Finau shot a 4-over 75 in the second round and will not advance to the weekend.

Jon Super, Associated Press

Former Utah resident Tony Finau’s run of making the cut at The Open Championship has come to an end.

Finau shot a 4-over 75 Friday morning at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, and is at 6-over through 36 holes.

With some golfers still on the course, the cut is projected to come at 2-over 142.

Finau had made six straight cuts at The Open Championship prior to this week. Last year, he tied for 28th at St. Andrews in Scotland. His best finish at The Open Championship was in 2019, when he placed third alone at Royal Portrush.

It was Finau’s first missed cut in a golf major since the 2022 U.S. Open.

In the majors this year, he tied for 26th at the Masters, tied for 72nd at the PGA Championship and tied for 32nd at the U.S. Open last month at Los Angeles Country Club.

Friday, Finau made just one birdie — on the par-5 fifth hole. He made five bogeys.

Any hope that Finau had of making the cut ended when he bogeyed his final three holes to shoot a 39 on the back nine. 

Finau has now played in 30 majors and made the cut in 24 of them. He has nine top-10 finishes in majors the last five years, which is third-most among golfers who have not won majors in that time span.

