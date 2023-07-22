Facebook Twitter
Who will win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

With the World Cup underway, here’s who the experts think will prevail

By Krysyan Edler
United States’ Sophia Smith (11) and Vietnam’s goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran shake hands after World Cup match.

United States’ Sophia Smith (11) and Vietnam’s goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran shake hands after the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. The U.S. won its opener and is considered the favorite to win it all.

Abbie Parr, Associated Press

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off on Thursday with host nations New Zealand and Australia both winning their opening matches, and the U.S. won its first match Friday.

The U.S. is looking to win a third-consecutive World Cup. A three-peat has never been done before in either the men’s or women’s World Cups. Despite this, the U.S. is still the favorite.

FIFA has the team ranked as the No. 1 team in the world, but with tougher competition this year and over half the U.S. team making their World Cup debuts, another championship is far from a guarantee for the U.S.

Who will be hoisting the trophy on Aug. 20?

Here’s who experts predict to win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup:

Fox Sports

A panel of nine analysts, including former men’s and women’s national team players, leaned toward the U.S. as the winner of the tournament.

  • Carli Lloyd: Spain.
  • Alexi Lalas: France.
  • Stu Holden: U.S.
  • Jimmy Conrad: U.S.
  • Leslie Osborne: U.S.
  • David Mosse: Sweden.
  • Laken Litman: U.S.
  • Doug McIntyre: U.S.
  • Martin Rogers: Spain.

Sports Illustrated

A panel of three journalists from Sports Illustrated unanimously predicted the U.S. winning. Two of the journalists picked the U.S. to face England in the final, and the other predicted the U.S. beating France.

  • Andrew Gastelum: U.S.
  • Clare Brennan: U.S.
  • Kristen Nelson: U.S.

The Athletic

In a panel of seven writers for The Athletic, Germany received the majority of the votes to hoist the World Cup trophy on Aug. 20.

  • Flo Lloyd-Hughes: Germany.
  • Chloe Morgan: England.
  • Michael Cox: Germany.
  • Steph Yang: U.S.
  • Meg Linehan: Germany.
  • Jeff Rueter: U.S.
  • Charlotte Harpur: Germany

USA Today

A panel of three USA Today journalists were unanimous in their predictions of the U.S. winning.

  • Nancy Armour: U.S.
  • Lindsay Schnell: U.S.
  • Jim Reineking: U.S.

EA Sports

EA Sports ran a simulation of the World Cup through the Tournament mode in its FIFA 23 game. The simulation ended with the U.S. beating Germany 4-2 in the final.

The video game has successfully predicted the last four men’s World Cup winners: Argentina in 2022, France in 2018, Germany in 2014 and Spain in 2010, according to ESPN.

AP23203114862293.jpg

United States fans cheer during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Most experts predict the U.S. to win its third-straight World Cup, but a tough road awaits the Americans.

Andrew Cornaga, Associated Press

