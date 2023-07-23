Meet the American teenager who could make history in the World Cup

An American teenager could make history in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but she’s not playing for the U.S.

South Korea coach Colin Bell named 16-year-old Casey Phair to the country’s World Cup roster. Phair, born to a Korean mother and an American father, is the first multiracial player to play for either the South Korean men’s or women’s national team, The Athletic reported.

“I know as the first mixed-race player for Korea, men and women, it’s a highlight, it’s something new,” Bell said, according to The Athletic. “But as far as I’m concerned she’s still a kid and it’s my duty to protect her so she can blossom and really fulfill her potential.”

Phair is the youngest player to suit up for Korea, and she could become the youngest to play in a World Cup if she plays in either of South Korea’s first two matches.

The current record belongs to Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine, who made her debut at just 16 years and 34 days old against Korea in 1999, according to FIFA. The forward could also beat out Russia’s Elena Danilova, who scored at age 16 years and 107 days in 2003, as the youngest to score a goal at the women’s World Cup if she scores at any point during the tournament.

“I feel really proud and honored to be given this opportunity,” Phair said, according to The Associated Press. “And I’m ready and willing to do whatever it takes to help the country.”

Despite her age, Phair will not necessarily be relegated to the bench for the entirety of the World Cup.

“We’re taking care of her, she’s taken very well to the team. She’s selected because I think she can help the team now, like every other player,” Bell said, per the AP. “She is going not as a passenger but as a valuable member of the squad.”

Phair had been training in New Jersey with the Players Development Academy. She has previously played with the South Korea Under-17 team and scored five goals in two games for the team during Asian Cup qualifying.

South Korea plays Colombia in their first match on Monday at 8 p.m. MDT.