Michael Ottesen, Ashley Paulson win Deseret News marathon

Michael Ottesen decided to run the Deseret News Marathon to see if he could figure out how to control a cramping issue he’d been dealing with for months.

Ottesen, 28, didn’t figure out the cramping issue — and he added a blister problem — but he did earn the victory with a time of 2:32:12.

Nate Clayson, 37, earned second place after a wrong turn that added some distance to his race, finishing with a time of 2:33:19.

Johnathan Kotter finished third with a time of 2:36:46.

Ashley Paulson, 41, made it a three-peat with a winning time of 2:51:26. Janel Zick, 31, earned second with a time of 2:57:15, while Haley Johnston, 24, earned a third place finish, crossing the line with a time of 2:58:31.

This story will be updated.