Facebook Twitter
Monday, July 24, 2023 | 
Sports

Michael Ottesen, Ashley Paulson win Deseret News marathon

By Amy Donaldson, KSL.com
SHARE Michael Ottesen, Ashley Paulson win Deseret News marathon
Michael Ottesen runs down Emigration Canyon on his way to placing first overall in the Deseret News Marathon in Salt Lake County on Pioneer Day, Monday, July 24, 2023.

Michael Ottesen runs down Emigration Canyon on his way to placing first overall in the Deseret News Marathon in Salt Lake County on Pioneer Day, Monday, July 24, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Michael Ottesen decided to run the Deseret News Marathon to see if he could figure out how to control a cramping issue he’d been dealing with for months.

Ottesen, 28, didn’t figure out the cramping issue — and he added a blister problem — but he did earn the victory with a time of 2:32:12. 

Nate Clayson, 37, earned second place after a wrong turn that added some distance to his race, finishing with a time of 2:33:19.

Johnathan Kotter finished third with a time of 2:36:46.

Ashley Paulson, 41, made it a three-peat with a winning time of 2:51:26. Janel Zick, 31, earned second with a time of 2:57:15, while Haley Johnston, 24, earned a third place finish, crossing the line with a time of 2:58:31.

This story will be updated.

Related

Next Up In Sports
JaQuavious Harris, Billie Hatch win Deseret News half marathon
Thomas Pickford, Adria Favero win Deseret News 5K races
Olympian Jared Ward wins Deseret News 10K again
What Greg Wrubell says Hans Olsen will bring to BYU radio broadcasts
Meet the American teenager who could make history in the World Cup
Meet the Utah native who’s helping keep Saints players like Taysom Hill on the field