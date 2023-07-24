JaQuavious Harris, Billie Hatch win Deseret News half marathon

A newcomer set a blistering pace in the Deseret News Half Marathon.

Salt Lake Community College student and high school running coach JaQuavious Harris, 26, earned gold with a time of 1:05:04.

Kevin Lynch, 29, was second with a time of 1:06:55, while Brett Lustgarten, 33, earned third with a time of 1:07:29.

For the women, Billie Hatch earned the half marathon win with a time of 1:12:59, while Tawny Bybee was second with a time of 1:17:48 and Kristin Johnson earned third with a time of 1:19:38.

This story will be updated.