Monday, July 24, 2023 | 
Sports Utah

JaQuavious Harris, Billie Hatch win Deseret News half marathon

By Amy Donaldson, KSL.com
JaQuavios Harris takes the tape in the Men’s Half Marathon in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A newcomer set a blistering pace in the Deseret News Half Marathon. 

Salt Lake Community College student and high school running coach JaQuavious Harris, 26, earned gold with a time of 1:05:04.

Kevin Lynch, 29, was second with a time of 1:06:55, while Brett Lustgarten, 33, earned third with a time of 1:07:29.

For the women, Billie Hatch earned the half marathon win with a time of 1:12:59, while Tawny Bybee was second with a time of 1:17:48 and Kristin Johnson earned third with a time of 1:19:38. 

