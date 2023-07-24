Facebook Twitter
Monday, July 24, 2023 | 
Sports

Thomas Pickford, Adria Favero win Deseret News 5K races

By Amy Donaldson
SHARE Thomas Pickford, Adria Favero win Deseret News 5K races
Participants take off at the start of the Deseret News Marathon 5K race in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Deseret News Marathon 5K race on Monday was a fun one with a good mix of age and experience on the podium.

In the men’s race, Thomas Pickford, 24, earned the win with a time of 15:58. Joshua Rust, 18, was second with a time of 16:36, and Kenneth Briggs, 14, was third with a time of 17:03.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Marissa Heath and her daughter, Madison, 5, of Murray participate in the Deseret News Marathon 5K race in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
For the women, Adria Favero, 14, was the winner with a time of 17:22, while Katie Conrad, 37, and Rosemarie Dangerfield, 16, battled for the second and third spots.

Conrad was second with a time of 18:24, while Dangerfield was third with a time of 18:25.

This story will be updated.

