Thomas Pickford, Adria Favero win Deseret News 5K races

The Deseret News Marathon 5K race on Monday was a fun one with a good mix of age and experience on the podium.

In the men’s race, Thomas Pickford, 24, earned the win with a time of 15:58. Joshua Rust, 18, was second with a time of 16:36, and Kenneth Briggs, 14, was third with a time of 17:03.

For the women, Adria Favero, 14, was the winner with a time of 17:22, while Katie Conrad, 37, and Rosemarie Dangerfield, 16, battled for the second and third spots.

Conrad was second with a time of 18:24, while Dangerfield was third with a time of 18:25.

This story will be updated.