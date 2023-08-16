A year after near-fatal incident, father of Utah Little League player shares update on his son

On the year anniversary of an accident that nearly took his son’s life, the father of a former Little League baseball player from Utah shared an update on Instagram Tuesday night about how his son is doing.

In a post on the “Miracles for Tank” Instagram page that has a picture of Easton Oliverson on his first day of eighth grade this year, his father Jace wrote in part, “For Tank to be here with us today is nothing more than to celebrate him and be joyful. My buddy is here today!

“With his future having so many unknowns, we will be thankful and grateful for each day! Thank you to everyone who continues to pray for our family and more importantly for Easton and his well-being. Nancy (Jace’s wife and Easton’s mother) and I will forever be humbled and grateful for the endless love our family has felt!”

Early on Aug. 15, 2022, then-12-year-old Easton Oliverson fell out of a bunk bed at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, just before his Santa Clara-based team was set to become the first ever from Utah to play at the annual LLWS.

As recounted in the Instagram post Tuesday, he suffered a traumatic brain injury, but Jace Oliverson expressed that “There was so much divine intervention with eastons (sic) situation,” from being close to a hospital that could handle the case to being able to get into surgery quickly.

“Dr. (Frank) Maffei and Dr. (Oded) Goren will forever be family to us and the gratitude we feel towards them is eternal,” Jace Oliverson wrote.

As well wishes poured in from around the world — including from a number of Major League Baseball teams and players — Easton was transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City about two weeks after the incident, and he returned home about three weeks after that.

Soon after Easton returned home, his parents filed a lawsuit against the Little League World Series and the company that makes the beds that were used at the event, citing the absence of a rail on the top bunk, where the ballplayer fell from.

According to a story from PennLive in late April, “the suit his parents Jace and Nancy Oliverson filed continues in Philadelphia common pleas court. They recently filed their sixth amended complaint.”

