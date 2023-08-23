Messi could be coming to Utah

Lionel Messi could be headed to Utah next month if the stars align for soccer fans in the Beehive State.

No, Messi isn’t leaving Inter Miami CF for Real Salt Lake, but the soccer legend could be playing in Sandy for the U.S. Open Cup Final.

In Wednesday’s semifinal matches, Real Salt Lake takes on the Houston Dynamo FC, while Miami faces FC Cincinnati. Real has first hosting priority for the final and will host if it beats Houston, according to the MLS.

And if Miami also wins, that means Messi and company will head to America First Field for the final on Sept. 27. But it won’t be an easy task for Miami with Cincinnati being the No. 1 team in the MLS’s Eastern Conference.

If Miami and RSL meet in the final, expect ticket prices to soar.

As of Aug. 15, the average ticket prices for all of Miami’s remaining home games increased by 1,002% from last year’s prices, CNBC reported. The news outlet also found that the average ticket price for the semifinal match was $87 last year but jumped to $650 for the Cincinnati-Miami match Wednesday.

This will be Messi’s first appearance in the U.S. Open Cup. The quarterfinals were held in June, over a month before he joined the MLS.

But all eyes shouldn’t be focused on Messi Wednesday night.

RSL midfielder Damir Kreilach could earn the tournament’s Golden Boot award if he scores tonight. Kreilach is currently tied with Josh Dolling of the United Soccer League’s New Mexico United, which was eliminated from the tournament.

When did Messi move to the MLS?

After his contract expired, Messi left Paris Saint-Germain for Miami in July, the Deseret News previously reported. He signed a contract with the team through 2025.

The 2022 World Cup champion will make up to $150 million over the course of his 21⁄ 2 -year contract with the club, Sportico reported. He has a base salary ranging from $50 million to $60 million per year plus a signing bonus and equity in the team.

His contract also includes revenue-sharing agreements with MLS partners, Apple and Adidas, according to ESPN.

Messi made his Miami debut on July 21 in the Leagues Cup, which Miami ended up winning on Aug. 19. He scored 10 goals in seven games during the Leagues Cup and scored Miami’s only goal of the final.

What is the U.S. Open Cup?

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is a single-elimination tournament featuring teams from the U.S. professional leagues the MLS, USL Championship, USL League One and National Independent Soccer Association, as well as amateur clubs.

It started in 1914 and is the longest active annual sports tournament in the country, according to The Athletic. The tournament was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When is the U.S. Open Cup semifinals?

Miami plays Cincinnati at 5 p.m. MDT, and RSL plays Houston at 7:30 p.m. MDT on Wednesday.

How to watch the U.S. Open Cup semifinals

Both semifinals matches can be streamed on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.