Incredible world record set for highest attendance at women’s sporting event

A world record was set by the University of Nebraska for “the largest crowd to witness a women’s sports event,” when “92,003 fans watched the five-time NCAA champion Nebraska volleyball team beat Omaha 3-0,” ESPN reported.

The match was played at Memorial Stadium to fit the 92,003 spectators in attendance and the atmosphere was “electric” on Wednesday, according to The Athletic.

Why were so many people at the Nebraska volleyball game?

ABC reported that a possible explanation for why so many people were at this game was that the day the game took place had been dubbed “Volleyball Day in Nebraska,” and “the match was the culmination of months of planning for a program and state that have long led the way in enthusiasm for the sport.”

The volleyball game was reportedly an event spectators paid to attend, with some ticket prices reaching as high as $400 on the secondary market.

“It’s incredible. I don’t have enough words to describe it,” Andi Jackson, middle blocker for Nebraska, said. “We were walking out of the tunnel after the second set, and we heard on the speaker we had just broken the world record. Everyone was trying to stay locked in, but we were also so excited. I can’t describe how grateful I am to be a part of it.”

What is the world record for a women’s sporting event?

The previous world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event in the U.S. was set on July 10, 1999, when 90,185 people attended “the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Team USA and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California,” according to ESPN.

“I remember that like it was yesterday,” Nebraska coach John Cook said in regards to the soccer final. “It was so impactful seeing those women compete and their celebration afterward. It made a mark on women’s sports in this country. They showed what could be done.”