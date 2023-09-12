‘It’s different when it’s your little girl’: Alex Smith shares update on daughter’s health

Former University of Utah and NFL quarterback Alex Smith shared an update on the health of his 7-year-old daughter, Sloane, after she underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor last year.

In an interview with The New York Times earlier this month, the retired quarterback opened up about Sloane’s post-surgery recovery and compared it to his own health battle.

“It’s different when it’s your little girl and you’re helpless with how terrifying that is,” Smith told The New York Times.

What happened to Alex Smith?

The former No. 1 overall pick is no stranger to hospital visits and life-threatening ailments. During a game against the Houston Texans in 2018, Smith broke his right tibia and fibula.

After undergoing a successful surgery, his leg became infected with a flesh-eating bacteria, which almost cost him his leg and his life, the Deseret News previously reported.

He eventually made a full recovery and returned to the football field nearly two years later before retiring in 2021. He has joined ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” this season, according to ESPN.

What type of cancer does Alex Smith’s daughter have?

Sloane was rushed to the hospital in May 2022 after exhibiting “stroke-like symptoms,” Smith wrote on Instagram last year. Doctors discovered Sloane had a large brain tumor and performed a 10-hour surgery to remove it, the Deseret News previously reported.

At the time, Smith thought his daughter’s tumor was removed entirely, according to his post. He told the Times that he later learned otherwise.

“We found out last fall that essentially that they had missed a piece, that there was a little piece in there left over,” he said.

In the spring, Sloane underwent another 10-hour surgery to remove the rest of the tumor, but the family still lives “scan to scan.”

“This is something that I don’t know where the end is,” Elizabeth Smith, Alex’s wife, told the Times. “We don’t know because of the rarity of her tumor, when it will pop his head back, if it will pop its head back.”

The Smith children have learned that they can overcome seemingly impossible odds after watching their dad’s recovery, and Elizabeth Smith believes that carries over to her daughter’s health scare.

“They know that you can overcome things, and you can fight through, and you can go back to living your life,” she said. “Right? They got to go through that journey with their dad. I think it’s probably hopeful for them, right?”