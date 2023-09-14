Utah’s Kelsey Chugg comes up just short at U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur championship

Utah’s Kelsey Chugg has established herself as not only one of the best match-play golfers in the state, but the country as well.

So when the 32-year-old Weber State product who is now Salt Lake City’s director of golf had a three-hole lead through 12 holes of Thursday’s 36th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur championship match, a second title appeared well within her grasp.

However, Kimberly Dinh, 31, of Midland, Michigan, overcame the big deficit with some outstanding golf on the back nine and downed Chugg 2 up to claim her first USGA title. Dinh played collegiately for Wisconsin and is now a scientist for Dow Chemical.

Chugg is now 1-2 in U.S. Mid-Am championship matches, having won the title in 2017 and lost it on the last day in 2018.

In addition to a gold medal, Dinh earns a place in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster (Pennsylvania) Country Club next summer, a prize that Chugg has said has been on her wish list.

Chugg, the five-time Utah Women’s State Amateur champion, received a silver medal, an exemption into the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur and exemptions into the next three U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur championships.

“I am disappointed,” Chugg said in a USGA news release. “It was a good battle. I think I lost it — like the ball-striking just left me the last two matches, so I didn’t have my best stuff. Yesterday I got it in the hole a little bit better than I did the back nine today, but I am proud of myself for making it this far.”

Chugg downed Taryn Walker 1 up in a quarterfinal match Wednesday morning and local favorite Jackie Rogowicz of Yardley, Pennsylvania, 1 up in the afternoon’s semifinals to advance to the championship match.

Her mother had driven six hours after her Round of 16 match on Tuesday to be at Stonewall Country Club for Chugg’s final three matches.

“I didn’t expect to make it this far,” Chugg said. “I’ve been working a ton. Like I said, ‘I am proud of myself and it is cool to make it to another final. It is crazy to have another runner-up finish, but it is just an amazing experience and Stonewall was incredible.”

