What is Alex Guerrero doing now that Tom Brady has left the NFL?

Tom Brady retired from the NFL, but not the spotlight. Lately, he’s been busy podcasting, hanging out with Robert Kraft in the owners box at a New England Patriots game and working as a “strategic adviser” for Delta Airlines.

The man who was at Brady’s side for much of his NFL career, however, has not been as visible. Alex Guerrero, known as Brady’s “body coach,” hasn’t posted on what used to be Twitter since 2021, and his Instagram account has been dormant since February. But a news release came out this week announcing his latest endeavor.

According to the press release, Guerrero has partnered with Dr. Peter Cummings, identified as “a distinguished expert in the field of sports neuroscience,” to start a company called TBRx, which will be “focused on advancing the TB12 Method and expanding its reach through strategic partnerships and a comprehensive continuing education platform.”

TB12 is the company founded by Guerrero and Brady that offers products, coaching and injury rehabilitation built around holistic techniques Guerrero developed over three decades. (The name is derived from Brady’s initials and the jersey number he had in the NFL.) While some have dismissed Guerrero’s teaching as not based in science, “the TB12 method” has made its way into public schools in Massachusetts and Florida.

The new company will focus on pain management, combining “hands-on manual therapy with functional movement exercises to swiftly promote healing and eliminate pain, allowing individuals to achieve total body recovery and continue pursuing their passions for longer durations,” according to the news release.

It is unclear if TBRx is officially affiliated with TB12 Sports. There’s no mention of it on the TB12 Sports website or social media accounts (though there is a recipe for a pumpkin spice protein smoothie using TB12 plant-based protein powder).

But Brady does give an endorsement on the news release, saying, “I have personally witnessed the transformative power of Alex’s Total Body Recovery approach throughout my career. It has been instrumental in keeping me at my peak performance level year after year. TBRx will undoubtedly extend the benefits of this method to many others, allowing them to thrive both on and off the field.”

The website of TBRx says that three locations will open Oct. 1 — in Tampa and West Palm Beach, Florida, and an unspecified city in Nevada. It also says that TBRx coaching will be offered at three locations in Utah — in Draper, Orem and Farmington — and future locations will include Boston, New York City and Bangor, Maine.

Guerrero, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, started his career as a massage therapist in Los Angeles when he was a newlywed, at first taking donations instead of set fees. He studied traditional Chinese medicine and developed a theory of health based on ancient wisdom, massage and nutrition and began working with athletes, many of whom say he helped them when others couldn’t.

Cummings, who says on his LinkedIn profile that he is a senior medical adviser to TB12 Sports, has previously worked in forensic pathology (his handle on X is “@forensicpathdoc”).