Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 21, 2023 | 
Sports

Julie Ertz is choosing motherhood over soccer

The 2-time World Cup champion is playing in her last game on Thursday

By Krysyan Edler
SHARE Julie Ertz is choosing motherhood over soccer
Julie Ertz stands on the field during a World Cup match on July 27, 2023.

United States’ Julie Ertz stands on the field during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 27, 2023.

John Cowpland, Associated Press

Two-time World Cup champion Julie Ertz will wear the United States soccer crest one last time on Thursday before she retires from soccer to prioritize motherhood and family.

The midfielder and center back will be honored in a pregame ceremony ahead of the U.S. team’s game against South Africa in Cincinnati.

Why did Julie Ertz retire?

Ertz gave birth to her son Madden in August 2022 and returned to professional soccer in April when she signed with the National Women’s Soccer League’s Angel City FC. She then played for the U.S. in the World Cup.

“I think time with my family is just irreplaceable, especially just with where Madden is in his age,” she told reporters in a video posted by the team on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Ertz said she wants the world to know that she’s not walking away because she can’t play anymore. She played in all four of the U.S. team’s World Cup matches this summer.

“I do feel like I could step away and be like, ‘It’s not because Momma can’t play. Momma can play. She has just adapted (her) priorities.’ And I think that just comes with age and just I feel like I’ve been so blessed to have the career that I’ve had,” she said.

Ertz got emotional when discussing retirement in the video and peeled back the curtain on how she came to the decision to retire.

“There’s just some part in your heart that you just know, and I think that’s closure enough for me. I think that’s why I’m so grateful to have this last game and close the chapter and say bye,” she said. “I feel like if I retired five years ago, if I retire in 10 years, the day that you choose (to retire from) the sport that (you’ve known) your whole life is just a sad day.”

Ertz initially alluded to retirement when speaking with ESPN after the team’s World Cup elimination. She said that was her “last time in this crest.”

Before Thursday’s match, Ertz scored 20 goals for the U.S. in 122 games. Ertz played in all but one of the U.S. national team’s 18 matches in the past three World Cups, according to U.S. Soccer. She played in her first game for the U.S. in February 2013.

Related

Who is Julie Ertz married to?

Ertz’s husband Zach Ertz, a tight end for the Arizona Cardinals, shared a message for her in a video the Cardinals posted on X, telling her how proud he is to be her husband.

“Julie, you’ve given your everything to this game. You’ve won at the highest levels and have done it with grace, commitment, passion and courage. Madden and I couldn’t be more proud of what you’ve done and more importantly who you are,” he said. “I’m just proud to be your husband, to be your partner during this whole time, and I hope you take this all in and can truly walk away from this game knowing you’ve given each and every part of your being, your soul to be the best version of yourself, the best teammate you could be and that you have no regrets when you walk away from this thing. We’re so proud of you and we love you.”

Next Up In Sports
Utes managed to win despite the injuries. But can the wins continue?
From ‘Batman’ music to Hollywood flair, how Rupert Murdoch changed the NFL
Is Salt Lake City emerging as a real contender for a major league baseball team?
‘We have got to get way better’: BYU is 3-0, but Cougars’ Kedon Slovis-led offense off to an unusually slow start
Video: Watch as a young daughter jumps on to course to help mom finish marathon
‘He’s a baller’: Utah looking for ways to get freshman receiver Mikey Matthews the ball