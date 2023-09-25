Megan Rapinoe has retired from the USWNT. What will she do next?

Megan Rapinoe walked off the pitch as a member of the U.S. women’s national soccer team for the last time on Sunday, capping off a 17-year career.

The two-time World Cup champion and Olympian served as the team’s captain for the match and recorded an assist in the U.S. team’s 2-0 win over South Africa in Chicago.

MEGAN RAPINOE SUBS OFF IN FINAL GAME 🇺🇸



The end of one of the most indelible USWNT careers in history. A player & person who never shied away from the spotlight. A natural winner who could change matches with the flip of a switch. BIG LOVE @mPinoe 💪pic.twitter.com/VC4mpUiKHj — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) September 24, 2023

Rapinoe is now retired from the national team but will finish out the National Women’s Soccer League season with the OL Reign before officially retiring from professional soccer.

She announced her retirement plans before the FIFA World Cup this summer.

What is Megan Rapinoe known for?

Rapinoe told reporters in her final press conference on Saturday before the game that she’s more proud “by a mile” of what her and the team have accomplished off the field than on the field. Rapinoe has been an advocate for the LGBTQ community, racial justice and women’s equity in sports.

She was one of the players involved in the national team’s fight for equal pay, which came to an end last year when the U.S. Soccer Federation and U.S. women’s national team came to an agreement.

“In the end it came together,” Rapinoe said on the “Today” show in 2022. “For us as players I’m just so proud of the way we stuck together and really just kind of put our foot down. This is a huge win for us.”

According to U.S. Soccer, in her career, Rapinoe has:



Won the FIFA World Cup twice.

Won the 2012 Olympics.

Won the 2019 Best FIFA Women’s Player award.

Received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Scored 63 goals.

Assisted 73 goals.

Scored two Olimpicos, a goal scored directly from a corner kick, in two Olympics.

Megan Rapinoe just scored straight from a corner 😤



An Olimpico at the #Olympics



(via @NBCOlympics)pic.twitter.com/4IsWJsOIAZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 5, 2021

What will Megan Rapinoe do next?

Rapinoe was vague about any specific retirement plans but said she’s looking forward to spending more time with friends and family while she’s the national team’s “No. 1 supporter.”

“I obviously know that this is an ending of one chapter, but it feels very much like a beginning,” she told reporters on Saturday. “I’m really excited about what’s to come. I love where the game is at and where the sport is at, and just I think women’s sports in general — the whole landscape around it — is in such an exciting place and I hope to continue to be a part of that in a really big way, just on the other side of things.”

She did hint that she’ll continue to have a role in women’s sports, but she doesn’t “want to be tied to one thing or one organization.”

In 2022, she launched a production company, A Touch More, with her fiancee Sue Bird “that puts the spotlight on narratives of identity, activism, and underrepresented communities, including LGBTQIA+, BIPOC and women,” Front Office Sports reported.

What are people saying about Megan Rapinoe’s retirement?

Rapinoe’s impact on women’s soccer has been felt globally. England head coach Sarina Wiegman, who was the coach of the Netherlands team the U.S. beat in the 2019 World Cup final, praised the forward on Monday.

“I think she is one of the most important players. I think the U.S. were the trailblazers in women’s football, and also for the position of women in society. We should be all very thankful for what she leaves behind. I have so much respect for her,” Wiegman said, according to The Guardian.

Current national team teammates Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman paid tribute to Rapinoe on social media.

14 years of hugs and cellys and trophies and tears together. All the feels for Pinoe’s last UWSNT game🫶 pic.twitter.com/8ueNUvvBZL — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 24, 2023

Nothing but high praises for Megan Rapinoe 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZPt4F4tKhE — espnW (@espnW) September 24, 2023

Former U.S. men’s national team player and Fox Sports World Cup analyst Alexi Lalas also thanked Rapinoe for her career.