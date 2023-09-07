How No. 1-ranked BYU is approaching this week’s showdown with the Utes

As if the BYU and Utah soccer teams didn’t already have enough motivation heading into Saturday evening’s showdown in Salt Lake City, there will be added incentive this year when the Cougars and Utes take to the field: One team will be trying to preserve a No. 1 national ranking while the other will be trying to derail it.

“(It’s) an honor to be recognized. Though we know those polls are just a nice recognition at this time and it only matters how you finish.” — BYU soccer coach Jennifer Rockwood on the Cougars’ No. 1 national ranking

“(It’s) an honor to be recognized,” longtime BYU coach Jennifer Rockwood said of the No. 1 ranking. “Though we know those polls are just a nice recognition at this time and it only matters how you finish. But we definitely take that as a compliment and recognition and hopefully that should continue to build our confidence and how we’re playing right now.”

The Cougars have been superb on the year, entering Saturday’s contest with a perfect 6-0 record — a record it would like to remain unblemished when it departs from the state’s capital this weekend.

The school catapulted to its first-ever No. 1 national ranking following a big week that began last Thursday with a 3-1 victory over then top-ranked UCLA and ended with a 6-1 beatdown of UVU. Still, the Cougars feel there is much more to prove.

“We (want) to make sure that we’re at our very best to make sure that the UCLA game meant (something),” Rockwood said. “If you don’t get results after a big win like that, then the big win doesn’t become a big win.”

The Cougars will get a chance to show archrival Utah that the top ranking is no fluke when the two schools meet for the 13th season as nonconference foes — something that will change starting next year when the Utes follow BYU to the Big 12.

“I’ve … experienced being in the same conference with them,” Rockwood said. “I think it does add a little bit more for the rivalry, both recruiting and also for the actual games. And I look forward to that. I love great games.”

The previous 12 nonconference contests between the two schools have tilted BYU’s way, with the Cougars getting the best of the Utes in eight of those matches; two others ended in draws.

Saturday, the Utes will be looking to beat BYU for the first time since 2014 and exact a little revenge from a season ago when they fell to the Cougars in a gut-wrenching defeat in the 89th minute.

Despite the Cougars’ recent dominance over the Utes, Rockwood sees great benefits to the rivalry matchup.

“I think everybody wants to play in those big games where there’s a lot riding on it,” she said. “I think it brings out the best in both teams and in all of the players. … Anything that makes us grow and get better I’m all for.”

Though the Cougars enter the game ranked No. 1 and have not lost to the Utes in nearly a decade, they feel there is room for growth and are motivated to perform better than they did the last time the rivals met in Salt Lake City — a match that resulted in a 0-0 draw.

“We didn’t play very well, I think, two years ago when we were up there in 2021,” Rockwood said. “We have to be focused and locked in.”

Both teams will be locked in Saturday with plenty on the line for both BYU and Utah in this year’s match.

The contest will begin at 7 p.m.