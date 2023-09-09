Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 10, 2023 | 
Sports Utah Utes BYU Cougars

Top-ranked BYU soccer easily handles Utah in rivalry match

By Bruce Smith
SHARE Top-ranked BYU soccer easily handles Utah in rivalry match
BYU celebrates a goal during the game against Utah at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

BYU celebrates a goal during the game against Utah at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — The BYU Cougars didn’t have time to worry about the added pressure of being the nation’s top-ranked women’s soccer team.

Taking a bus ride to play “the team up north,” the Cougars dominated Saturday evening. They scored their first goal just three minutes into the match and went on to bury Utah 6-1.

Allie Fryer got BYU going early, and she and Olivia Smith-Griffitts finished with two goals apiece as BYU outshot the Utes, 23-6.

After upsetting UCLA nine days earlier to move from No. 7 to No. 1 in the polls, the Cougars have relished the respect that has come with it.

“Same old, same old,” said Smith-Griffitts, who had been scoreless coming into the game. “But it feels good to out there and play with that kind of confidence.”

BYU improved to 7-0 on the season and can now focus on opening the long-awaited Big 12 Conference slate Thursday at home against TCU.

Utah fell to 3-2-2 and has matches at Weber State and Colorado State before its Pac-12 schedule begins.

“BYU was simply better than us today,” said Utah coach Hideki Nakada. “We started off well and looked good in our possession early on, but giving up a goal with their first shot took a lot out of us and gifting them the next two goals essentially was too much for us to come back from.

”I know our team is significantly better than what we showed today, so I am disappointed for our players but we will learn and move on from this and get ready for our next match.”

merlin_2995847.jpg

BYU’s Olivia Wade-Katoa (10) and Allie Fryer (23) celebrate after Fryer scored their team’s first goal against Utah at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 19
merlin_2995883.jpg

BYU’s Sierra Pennock (8) and Tara Warner (21) celebrate their win over Utah at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 19
merlin_2995881.jpg

BYU and Utah compete at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 19
merlin_2995879.jpg

Utah’s head coach Hideki Nakada watches the game against BYU at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 19
merlin_2995877.jpg

Utah takes the field before the game against BYU at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 19
merlin_2995875.jpg

BYU’s head coach Jennifer Rockwood watches the game against Utah at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 19
merlin_2995873.jpg

BYU’s Kendell Petersen (16) moves the ball past Utah’s Bella Woods (24) during the game at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 19
BYU celebrates a goal during the game against Utah at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

BYU celebrates a goal during the game against Utah at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 19
merlin_2995869.jpg

Utah’s Maryn Granger (2) takes the field before the game against BYU at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 19
merlin_2995867.jpg

The sun sets as BYU and Utah face off at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 19
merlin_2995865.jpg

BYU’s Brecken Mozingo (13) moves the ball ahead of Utah’s Courtney Brown (16) during the game at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 19
merlin_2995863.jpg

BYU’s Ella Rustand (25) and teammates celebrate their win over Utah at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 19
merlin_2995861.jpg

Utah’s Kasey Wardle (0) lets the ball slip past her during the game against BYU at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 19
merlin_2995859.jpg

Utah’s Katie O’Kane (20) scores on a penalty kick with BYU’s Savanna Mason (66) in the goal during the game at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 19
merlin_2995857.jpg

Utah’s Lilliah Blum (18) and BYU’s Brecken Mozingo (13) compete for control of the ball during the game at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 19
merlin_2995855.jpg

BYU’s Olivia Smith-Griffitts (2) moves the ball ahead of Utah’s Alex Schoenstadt (4) during the game at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 19
merlin_2995853.jpg

Utah’s Kasey Wardle (0) makes a leaping save during the game against BYU at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
17 of 19
merlin_2995851.jpg

BYU’s Rachel McCarthy (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s third goal against Utah at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
18 of 19
merlin_2995849.jpg

BYU’s Allie Fryer (23) shoots and scores BYU’s first goal during the game against Utah at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
19 of 19
merlin_2995847.jpg
merlin_2995883.jpg
merlin_2995881.jpg
merlin_2995879.jpg
merlin_2995877.jpg
merlin_2995875.jpg
merlin_2995873.jpg
BYU celebrates a goal during the game against Utah at Ute Field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
merlin_2995869.jpg
merlin_2995867.jpg
merlin_2995865.jpg
merlin_2995863.jpg
merlin_2995861.jpg
merlin_2995859.jpg
merlin_2995857.jpg
merlin_2995855.jpg
merlin_2995853.jpg
merlin_2995851.jpg
merlin_2995849.jpg

Utah simply did not have an answer for BYU despite playing in front of a record home crowd of 3,224, and BYU goalkeepers Savanna Mason and Lynette Hernaez really only had to field two shots.

“Super proud of our girls in going up against a solid program,” said BYU coach Jennifer Rockwood, whose team has a 26-7-3 record in the rivalry, including six wins in the last nine matches.

“We knew they would have a big crowd and we matched their intensity. We got that early goal and then scored two more off our press.”

Olivia Katoa and Rachel McCarthy also found the net as BYU built a 3-0 lead before Utah regained some momentum on a penalty by Katie O’Kane just before intermission.

Smith-Griffitts ended the threat 10 minutes into the second half and, by continuing to pressure the net, kept the ball on the north side of the field for much of the match.

“We needed to keep our composure when we got up 3-0,” said Rockwood, whose 30-player roster features 23 Utahns. “We have the experience. These girls have all played in big games before.”

More big games await, starting with TCU, a road match at Utah State and then the rest of the Big 12 schedule. Along the way, the Cougars will deal with being the biggest game on each of their opponents’ schedule.

“We’re ready for it,” Smith-Griffitts said. “But nobody remembers who is No. 1 in September ….only in November.”

Next Up In Sports
Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of Sept. 10-16
Is Utah State’s running back room improved after losing a 1,000-yard rusher?
The promise shown by Utah State against Iowa? The Aggies made good on it against Idaho State with a record performance
‘SEC ain’t ready for us’: How the college football world reacted to Texas beating Alabama
3 takeaways from Utah State’s record-breaking win over Idaho State
BYU football: Quarterback Kedon Slovis shines like the Cougars believed he would in 41-16 romp over SUU