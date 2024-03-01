The hoop is pictured during a high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

Tabiona’s girls basketball team made good on a promise to deliver a hard-fought game as it knocked out No. 1 seeded Monument Valley Friday night at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

The 51-41 win pits the Tigers against No. 2 Panguitch in Saturday’s 1A championship game.

“We came with the attitude tonight that we were going to do everything we could to get back to the state championship game and we did it,” said coach Jake Fabrizio.

Monument Valley started out strong, blasting the net early to build up a six-point edge early in the first quarter. However, after taking some time to adjust, the Tigers were able to shift the momentum in their favor.

Maycee Rhoades helped lead the charge for Tabiona, firing off a 3-pointer and then two more from the foul-line to knot the game at 14-all at the end of the first period, and from that point the Tigers kept their foot on the gas and never looked back.

Rhoades ended up with a double-double, scoring 23 points and nabbing 11 rebounds.

“We controlled the tempo of the game after the first quarter and settled in,” Fabrizio said. “The girls did what we asked them to do.”

Kamerie Iverson pulled down seven boards and vexed the Monument Valley offense with her presence in the key.

“I can’t say enough about her,” Fabrizio said. “She had a phenomenal game.”

Sicily Fabrizio came on strong in the second period, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers for Tabiona. She ended the game with 12 points and eight rebounds.

“They’ve worked hard this year and played a heck of a game tonight,” coach Fabrizio said. “We’ll be ready for whatever’s coming tomorrow.”

What’s coming is Panguitch on the hunt for its 14th state title. The Bobcats outlasted a scrappy Rich team in a 41-34 overtime game Friday night.

“It took a lot of work to get here,” said coach Nadine Owens. “The girls have put in a lot of time since Day One.”

The game was a battle from the first through the last minute, with Panguitch scrapping together a 9-8 lead at the end of the first period.

“We knew coming into this game it wouldn’t be easy,” Owens said. “We knew it was going to be the type of game that it was.”

Rich took the lead early in the second quarter, but the teams traded it back and forth until Rich’s Violett Taylor and Jainee Wallentine hit back to back buckets, giving the Rebels a 17-13 lead, but Panguitch’s Mallory Henrie pulled her team back within one with a trio of points from the foul-line.

Rich continued to push its advantage in the third quarter, holding Panguitch to just three buckets from the field. It was enough for the Rebels to claim a 28-23 edge heading into the final quarter.

That’s when the Panguitch ratcheted up the pressure, allowing just two scores from the field. Meanwhile, Panguitch’s Tabetha Henrie added five more points to her total of 12 for the game, helping knot it at 32-all at the end of regulation.

“We boxed out really well,” Owens said. “Our defense worked as a team, we were moving and helping each other and I think that really helped us through this game.”

The overtime period saw a couple of costly turnovers for Rich, which helped Panguitch gain the advantage.

“We really stressed to take care of the ball and not get caught up in the craziness of the game,” Owens said.

Buckets from Tayt Miller and Henrie helped Panguitch claim the lead, which it closed the game with.

Saturday’s championship game is set to be played at 4:30 p.m. at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.