Kedon Slovis chose an ideal time to put on one of the finest performances of his life.

The BYU product became one of the stars of the NFL Combine Saturday, acing his various physical tests in an effort to boost his draft stock.

Slovis garnered widespread attention for his 40-yard dash showing, where he finished with an elite 4.55 second time to rank first among all participating quarterbacks.

Slovis’ performance in the 40 took many by surprise considering he was never seen as a running threat during his college career, having finished with -259 rushing yards over five seasons.

Slovis’ time was even faster than those of fellow Cougars Jaren Hall (4.64), Zach Wilson (4.84) and Puka Nacua (4.57).

A number of other notable quarterbacks at the Combine declined to participate in the 40-yard dash, including projected first round talents Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

Slovis also posted a 1.58-second 10-yard split time along with a 30-inch vertical leap and 9-feet, 10-inch broad jump.

In the actual quarterbacking drills, Slovis made a number of impressive throws on different short, intermediate and deep routes to earn praise from the NFL Network broadcast crew.

Slovis started eight games for BYU in 2023, throwing for 1,716 yards and 12 touchdowns to earn five victories before shoulder and elbow concerns sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Across five years at USC, Pitt and with the Cougars, Slovis racked up 11,689 passing yards, 83 total scores and a 140.6 quarterback rating. He earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 along with a First Team All-Conference nod in 2020, both with the Trojans.

Slovis currently projects to be anywhere between a seventh round draft selection to an undrafted free agent, so his Combine success may very well translate into increased value in the eyes of NFL evaluators.



