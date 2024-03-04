Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown throws a pass against Missouri during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Former Corner Canyon High School quarterback Devin Brown went viral Monday following comments he made about not desiring to transfer from Ohio State, where he will be competing in the coming months for the starting signal caller spot.

With the huge increase in collegiate athletes changing schools over the past several years because of the creation of the transfer portal and the induction of their ability to make money off their names, images and likenesses, or NIL, Brown was asked by a reporter if he’ll definitely still be with Ohio State in the fall for the upcoming season or if it was too early to say.

“I’ve said it through and through, I’m a Buckeye and I’m here to compete no matter what,” Brown said.

Another reporter followed that up by asking Brown why he thinks people might have a hard time believing that, and Brown’s viral comment ensued.

“Honestly I think people are cowards,” Brown said. “I think people have this thought in their own heads that I’m going to leave and I’m a quitter, but that’s never been me.

“I mean, these people live wherever, in their mom’s basement, saying stuff about me and they don’t know (expletive) ... excuse my language, but they don’t know anything. They don’t know who I am, they don’t know who I’ve been and that’s always who I’ve been.”

Brown, who will be in his junior season this fall, was ranked as the sixth-best quarterback prospect in the country in the Class of 2022 out of Corner Canyon but has played sparingly in two seasons in Columbus, in part because of injuries.

He registered no statistics in 2022 and then went 16 of 28 for 217 yards with two touchdowns and an interception last season as the backup to Kyle McCord, who himself transferred to Syracuse this offseason.

Brown has perhaps become best known for wearing No. 33, which he gained notoriety for during last season’s Cotton Bowl, which he started after McCord departed the program before leaving early because of injury.

Brown is a native of Arizona and played his first three seasons of high school football there before transferring to Corner Canyon for his senior year.

In that lone season, he threw for 4,815 yards and 56 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He originally committed to play for USC but decommitted after head coach Clay Helton was fired and chose Ohio State.



