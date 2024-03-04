We’re a little under two months away from the 2024 NFL draft and five former Utes took the next step toward accomplishing their dreams by participating in the NFL Scouting Combine last weekend.

Offensive lineman Keaton Bills, offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea, safety Cole Bishop, safety Sione Vaki, wide receiver Devaughn Vele all participated in the combine and met with teams, while defensive lineman Jonah Elliss only met with teams, unable to participate in the drills due to a shoulder injury.

The next chance for the Utes looking to hear their name called at the NFL draft to impress scouts will be on March 21, when Utah holds its annual pro day.

Here’s how Utah’s NFL draft hopefuls performed at the combine, headlined by Bishop, who is seeing his draft stock rise after an impressive showing.

Cole Bishop, safety

Of every Ute at the NFL combine, Bishop may have improved his draft stock the most. The Utah safety’s field vision, tape and football IQ were all pluses heading into the combine, but there were some questions about his athleticism. He put an end to those questions with his measurable in Indianapolis. His 4.45-second 40-yard dash time, in particular, was impressive — tied for third among safeties. He also ranked tied for fifth among safeties with a 39-inch vertical. His 10-feet-4-inch broad jump was also eighth among safeties.

Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Score, which was designed to compare athletes’ performance at the combine, gave Bishop a 9.82 out of 10 — ranking 19th out of 976 free safeties from 1987 to 2024.

All in all, it was a fantastic performance for Bishop at the combine, and he will see his draft stock rise because of it, potentially moving up to a Day 2 player.

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches.

Weight: 206.

Arm length: 29 3/4 inches.

Hand size: 9 1/2 inches.

40-yard dash: 4.45.

Vertical jump: 39 inches.

Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches.

Utah defensive back Sione Vaki catches a ball during the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. | Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

Sione Vaki, safety

Vaki’s 40-yard dash time was a little bit surprising — 4.62 on both attempts, which was the third slowest among safeties — but he did well in football speed and results in other areas. At one point during backpedal drills, where defensive backs backpedal, change directions, then track and catch the ball, Vaki hit nearly 20 miles per hour.

His 39.5-inch vertical was tied for third among safeties, his 10-foot-5 broad jump was tied for fifth, and his 20 reps (225 pounds per rep) on the bench press was tied for second in his position group.

He currently projects as a Day 3 player.

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches.

Weight: 210.

Arm length: 29 1/8 inches.

Hand size: 8 5/8 inches.

40-yard dash: 4.62.

Vertical jump: 39.5 inches.

Broad jump: 10 feet, 5 inches.

Bench press: 20 reps (225 pounds per rep).

Utah offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea runs a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings, Associated Press | Darron Cummings

Sataoa Laumea, offensive line

The four-time All-Pac-12 offensive lineman was about in the middle of the pack among offensive linemen in the vertical jump and broad jump. He projects as a Day 2 lineman, but will potentially play as a guard in the NFL, rather than a tackle, as he did last year at Utah.

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches.

Weight: 319.

Arm length: 32 7/8 inches.

Hand size: 9 7/8 inches.

Vertical jump: 26 inches.

Broad jump: 8 feet, 8 inches.

Utah offensive lineman Keaton Bills runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. | Michael Conroy, Associated Press

Keaton Bills, offensive line

Bills’ combine results don’t jump off the screen, but he had an average performance at the combine. His showing at the combine alone won’t move him up draft boards, but he has some good film at Utah and was a four-year starter, named a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention. Bills could be a late-round pick.

Height: 6 feet, 4 1/2 inches.

Weight: 321.

Arm length: 32 1/2 inches.

Hand size: 10 inches.

40-yard dash: 5.38.

Vertical jump: 29.5 inches.

Broad jump: 8 feet, 5 inches.

3-cone: 7.95.

20-yard shuttle: 4.9.

Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele runs a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. | Michael Conroy, Associated Press

Devaughn Vele, wide receiver

Vele’s size was always going to be a plus for him as teams evaluate him, and at 6-foot-4, he has plenty of it. Vele helped himself with a 4.47 40-yard time and a 10-foot-6 broad jump, and could be attractive to teams picking near the end of the draft.

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches.

Weight: 203.

Arm length: 33 1/2 inches.

Hand size: 9 3/4 inches.

40-yard dash: 4.47.

Vertical jump: 36 inches.

Broad jump: 10 feet, 6 inches.















