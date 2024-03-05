Bingham vs. Herriman in the 6A softball state championship in Provo on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The 2024 high school softball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 6A, but it could be a slow start to the season as Mother Nature reminded everyone that it’s still winter in much of the state this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new softball coaches in 6A this year: Will Yazzie (Copper Hills), Kathy Meyers (Corner Canyon), Whitley Haimin (Riverton) and Riley White (American Fork).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Weber Warriors

2024 schedule

Head coach: Melinda Wade (fifth year).

2023 record: 16-6 (first in Region 1 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Mountain Ridge in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 13 in 6A).

2023 defense: 5.4 rpg (No. 7 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Kendall Strasburg, P, Sr.

Ellie Nelson, C, Sr.

Olivia Boswell, OF, SS, Sr.

Logyn Howell, IF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are returning a lot of girls from last season and are looking forward to what the team can put together for this season.”

2. Farmington Phoenix

2024 schedule

Head coach: Haleigh Mortensen (second year).

2023 record: 12-7 (tied for second in Region 1 with an 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Skyridge in 6A bracket play.

2023 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 14 in 6A).

2023 defense: 7.7 rpg (No. 16 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Lexi Crowley, OF, Sr.

Nev Carrasquel, OF, Sr.

Maddie Kelker, INF, Sr.

Lola Ogzewalla, INF, Jr.

Morgan Rogers, OF, So.

Ruby Andrus, INF, So.

Coach comment: “We are super excited for this upcoming season. We performed very well last year under some high pressure games and we are looking to keep the pressure on. We have an amazing group of returning players and a great group of new girls. Overall our outlook is really positive.”

3. Syracuse Titans

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kelly Anderson (17th year).

2023 record: 14-9 (tied for second in Region 1 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by West in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 11 in 6A).

2023 defense: 7.1 rpg (No. 14 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Jazmine Prathan, SS, Jr.

Jaidyn Franco, C, Jr.

Jacee Hammon, P, Sr.

Grace Thomas, 3B, Jr.

Olivia Harker, 2B, Jr.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to a great year. Returning six starters with a lot of experience. If we can be consistent in the circle beyond our number one pitcher, it could have a great season.”

4. Fremont Silverwolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Ryley Buttars (second year).

2023 record: 15-11 (fifth in Region 1 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 3-2 record, eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 10.2 rpg (No. 4 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 13 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Audrey Cooper, 3B, Sr.

Ivee Johnsen, P, Sr.

Jessica Broadbent, 1B, Jr.

Savannah Palmatier, SS/CF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Brooklyn Himelright, C, So.

Coach comment: “We have plenty of great talent, and even more hard working athletes. Our goal is to be better than last year and focus on one game at a time. Getting better every time we step on that field. With a solid team effort, I believe that this team can make it far past regular season play.”

5. Layton Lancers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kiley Crockett (10th year).

2023 record: 5-16 (sixth in Region 1 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by West Jordan in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 5.7 rpg (No. 20 in 6A).

2023 defense: 9.7 rpg (No. 19 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Sr. pitcher Lauren Hansen will be doing a bulk of the pitching duties.

Coach comment: “Very young team again this year, eight sophomores and eight freshmen.”

6. Davis Darts

2024 schedule

Head coach: Todd Street (fifth year).

2023 record: 14-10 (fourth in Region 1 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Bingham in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 10.3 rpg (No. 3 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 9 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Serena Roth, P, So.

Jewel Korth, SS, So.

Hadlee Isaacs, 3B, Jr.

Lauryn Hall, UTIL, Sr.

Sydney Marrelli, OF, Sr.

Rayliegh Starnes, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Cambell Christiansen, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to a great year! We have gotten better the last three seasons, and our goal is to be better this year than last.”

1. Bingham Miners

2024 schedule

Head coach: Mikki Jackson (28th year).

2023 record: 25-5 (tied for first in Region 3 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 7-0 record, beat Herriman in 6A championship.

2023 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 15 in 6A).

2023 defense: 3.1 rpg (No. 2 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Oakley Clark, 3B/1B/C, Sr.

Shyann Banasky, 2B/3B/OF, Jr.

Zalia Carillo, OF/P/UT, Jr.

Brooklynn Fogg, OF, Jr.

Rian Howland, C/3B/1B, Jr.

Brecka Larson, P/1B, Jr.

Gracelyn Lemke, OF, Jr.

Brenna Cowley, SS/3B/P, So.

Key newcomers:

Mackenzie Turner, 3B/SS, Fr.

Tatum Ewing. 1B/OF, Fr.

Dylan Abeyta, 1B/P, Fr.

Sammy Mauss, C/1B/3B, Fr.

Coach comment: “Still feeling the exhilaration of last year’s state championship, BingTeam24 is excited to get back on the field. The group has been working hard to prepare for the stiff competition that 6A will have this year and to replace the significant contributions of their three graduated seniors: Shelbee Jones, Braxtyn Hunter, and Charity Drake. The team will rely heavily on All State and NFCA 1st Team Western All-Region pitcher, Brecka Larson, but also has experienced arms in Kamrie and Brenna Cowley, and Zalia Carillo. All State 3B Oakley Clark, and SS Brenna Cowley return along with last year’s starting outfielders Gracelyn Lemke, Brooklynn Fogg, and Zalia Carillo. Catcher Rian Howland and 2B Shyann Banasky bring strong sticks and experience into the lineup after having shared time defensively with the outstanding seniors last year. So with a strong contingent of returners, significant progress in the upper and middle classes, and a strong incoming freshman class, Bingham is excited for the 2024 season and is working hard to prepare for the strong competition ahead.”

2. Riverton Silverwolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Whitley Haimin (first year).

2023 record: 21-5 (tied for first in Region 3 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 4-3 record, eliminated by Bingham in 6A semifinals.

2023 offense: 9.9 rpg (No. 7 in 6A).

2023 defense: 4.0 rpg (No. 5 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Tessa Hogue, CF, Sr.

Lily Heitz, MIF/P, Sr.

Baylee Martinez, 3B, Sr.

Maggie Hamblin, 3B/1B, So.

Peyton Sanchez, P/OF, So.

Coach comment: “I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to my roots at Riverton. But I’m even more pumped for the opportunity to work with this amazing program and group of student-athletes. The culture here is unlike anywhere else. We may have lost some big time players but we’re loaded back up with a stacked roster. We’re coming for 2024.”

3. Herriman Mustangs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Heidi McKissick (11th year).

2023 record: 23-6 (third in Region 3 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 5-2 record, eliminated by Bingham in 6A championship.

2023 offense: 9.7 rpg (No. 9 in 6A).

2023 defense: 2.7 rpg (No. 1 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Tanzie Smith, C, Sr.

McKenzie Quintero, OF, Jr.

Kiera Rodriquez, UT, Jr.

Kinlee McDermaid, 2B, Jr.

Sofia Lancaster, UT, So.

Ayvree Egelund, UT, So.

Key newcomers:

Maddie Maxfield, UT, Jr.

Shea Richardson, P, Jr.

Ashlyn Beratto, UT, Fr.

Aspyn Hawes, UT, Fr.

Sierra Prescott, P, Fr.

Sammy Nelson, UT, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are eager to get this 2024 season going. This team is young, brimming with potential, and a wealth of depth in various positions, we anticipate a season filled with dynamic plays and powerful hitting.”

4. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2024 schedule

Head coach: Andre Ashton (fifth year).

2023 record: 15-12 (tied for fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 4-2 record, eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A bracket play.

2023 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 17 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 12 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Mckynzee Dixon, C, Sr.

Trisha Langston, OF, Sr.

Adison Brooks, P/INF, Jr.

Sierra Beratto, INF, Jr.

Mya Ordiway, INF, Jr.

Tatyana Toala, OF, Jr.

Chloe Tycksen, OF, Jr.

Brooklyn Van Renselaar, OF, Jr.

Kelli Christiansen, INF, So.

Avery Rawlins, INF, So.

Key newcomers:

Sydney Lambert, P/INF, So.

Coach comment: “We are really excited to be back with our same group from last season. We return every starter but still very young, and looking to take that next step forward as a team. We have a group that is very invested and dedicated to Mountain Ridge High School. Go Sentinels.”

5. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2024 schedule

Head coach: Will Yazzie (first year).

2023 record: 10-15 (fourth in Region 3 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 3-3 record, eliminated by Riverton in 6A super regionals.

2023 offense: 6.9 rpg (No. 18 in 6A).

2023 defense: 7.3 rpg (No. 15 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Anslie Yazzie, SS, Sr.

Melanye Quintana, CF, Sr.

Kennedy Jennings, P, So.

Bryton Dawes, P, So.

Key newcomers:

Averi Yazzie, Middle INF, Fr.

Janie Coates, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Lots of excitement for new head coach and coaching staff. Solid key returning players with Young Talent coming on board. Prepared to Complete with the tough competition in Region 2.”

6. Corner Canyon Chargers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kathy Meyers (first year).

2023 record: 2-14 (fifth in Region 4 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Cyprus in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 4.8 rpg (No. 23 in 6A).

2023 defense: 16.2 rpg (No. 26 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2024 schedule

Head coach: Leslie Young (seventh year).

2023 record: 24-8 (second in Region 4 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 3-3 record, eliminated by Riverton in 6A bracket play.

2023 offense: 10.8 rpg (No. 1 in 6A).

2023 defense: 3.7 rpg (No. 4 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Brooke Fisher, SS, Sr.

Maile Larsen, C/3B, Jr.

Kyser Bennett, C/1B, Sr.

Keslie Draney, P/3B, Jr.

Aniston Norton, 2B/SS, Jr.

Allyson Young, UTIL/OF, So.

Lauren Justus, OF, Sr.

Grace Norman, UTIL/OF, Jr.

Mary Severe, OF/UTIL, So.

Lainee Erickson, OF, Jr.

Cassidy Brinton, 1B/OF, Jr.

Maya Parry, OF/UTIL, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Maya Pawelek, P/1B, Fr.

Mia Mendez, OF,1B, Fr.

Olivia Barnes, P/UTIL, Fr.

Abby Barnes, P/1B, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’ve worked hard all winter. We are excited for season to start and compete.”

2. Lehi Pioneers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Tim Kennedy (10th year).

2023 record: 19-12 (first in Region 8 with a 12-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A super regionals.

2023 offense: 8 rpg (No. 16 in 5A).

2023 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 6 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Everyone is going to contribute!

Coach comment: “We have a level mix of returners with a third being seniors, a third middle and a third underclassmen. We are very excited to move up a classification to 6A and our new region.”

3. Skyridge Falcons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Tyler Plewe (third year).

2023 record: 26-5 (first in Region 4 with a 10-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 4-2 record, eliminated by Herriman in 6A semifinals.

2023 offense: 9.2 rpg (No. 10 in 6A).

2023 defense: 3.4 rpg (No. 3 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Kadynce Barnes, P/UTIL, Sr.

Irma Medina, C/SS, Sr.

Addalie Purcell, P/UTIL, Sr.

Taya Tahbo, 1B, Sr.

Abbie Ellis, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Peyton Hall, 2B, Jr.

Kaylie Power, INF/OF, So.

Maylee Walston, INF/OF, So.

Hudson Ford, INF/OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are returning some major contributors from a very successful 2023 season, so we’ve set our goals high once again. The team has worked hard through the offseason and we’re looking forward to leaving it all out on the field when the games begin! Now let’s pray for good weather.”

4. Westlake Thunder

2024 schedule

Head coach: Nikki Fitting (second year).

2023 record: 11-12 (third in Region 4 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 2-2 record, eliminated by Herriman in 6A Super Regionals.

2023 offense: 8.8 rpg (No. 12 in 6A).

2023 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 10 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Brilynn Attebery, P, So.

Ryan Pead, SS, Jr.

Lexi Hilton, 2B, Jr.

Addi Conder, 3B, So.

Maddy Buckley, C, Jr.

Kinzie Bailey, OF, So.

Brooke Morris, 1B, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Alli Jeppson, P, Fr.

Claire Dubois, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “I am very excited for this season! We have more experience on the field this year and we have some great talent coming in. If we come together and play the way we can, we will surprise some people this season.”

5. American Fork Cavemen

2024 schedule

Head coach: Riley White (first year).

2023 record: 6-20 (sixth in Region 4 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Mountain Ridge in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 5.6 rpg (No. 21 in 6A).

2023 defense: 12.5 rpg (No. 22 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Mace Sorenson, P/OF, Sr.

James Crowley, P/OF, Jr.

Rylan Frischknecht, P/IF, Jr.

Parker Jensen, P/IF, So.

Key newcomers:

Cody Sorenson, C, Sr.

Bron Butler, P/IF, Jr.

Cruze Hallows, OF, So.

Hunter Lund, P/IF, So.

Coach comment: “We lost a good group of seniors last year. We will be looking for some young guys to step up and fill some rolls early. There will be some growing pains, but we have the guys to hopefully be playing a competitive brand of baseball come May.”

6. Lone Peak Knights

2024 schedule

Head coach: Dee Muse (fifth year).

2023 record: 4-11 (fourth in Region 4 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2023 postseason: 0-2 record, eliminated by Davis in 6A regionals.

2023 offense: 5.5 rpg (No. 22 in 6A).

2023 defense: 13.6 rpg (No. 23 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Clara Gourley, P, So.

Cienna Archibald, 1B, Sr.

Katie Telles, OF, Sr.

Eva Copier, C/IF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jocelyn Colledge, P/IF, Fr.

Sam Bandley, P/OF, Fr.

Maci Koch, UTIL/C, Fr.

Ruby Nelson, C/IF, Fr.

Maggie Nelson, OF, Fr.

Madeline Airmet, IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Strong incoming freshmen, and good returning players. Goal is 75-80% win percentage.”