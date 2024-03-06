Green Canyon’s Ryan Scott holds the trophy and reacts after winning the 4A boys soccer quarterfinals at America First Field in Sandy on May 12, 2023.

The 2024 high school boys soccer season got underway this week for teams in Class 4A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new boys soccer coaches in 4A this year: Brady Theobald (Payson), Jared Woodhouse (Pine View) and Kendal Nani (Snow Canyon).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kaiwi Chung-Hoon (fourth year).

2023 record: 10-6 (fourth in Region 8 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 1-0, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Briggs Bronson, MF, Sr.

Collin Glazier, F/D, Sr.

Alex Cortez, F, Sr.

Lewis Peterson, D, So.

Key newcomers:

Franco Del Rio, MF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to compete in a new classification and region.”

2. Provo Bulldogs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jayson Manzanares (fourth year).

2023 record: 9-7 (tied for third in Region 9 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bonneville, 5-5 (3-1), in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 22 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Nephi Rodriguez, F, Sr.

Javier Ruiz, CM, Sr.

Saxon Gutzman, CD, Jr.

Spencer Shuman, GK, So.

Key newcomers:

Ashton Post, CM, Jr.

Hyrum Allen, CM, Jr.

Lex Lindsey, D, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to join the 4A classification this year and look forward to a strong season in the new region.”

3. Orem Tigers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Luis Herrera (second year).

2023 record: 13-3 (first in Region 8 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 1-0, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 3.2 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

2023 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Ben Bradley, CDM, So.

Landon Michaelis, CAM, So.

Angel Solorzano, CB, Sr.

Kaue Akana, ST, So.

Key newcomers:

Daniel Monitel Reyes, CDM, Sr.

Nash Lafebvre, GK, Jr.

Max Leichty, CB, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for this upcoming season. We had a fantastic season last year and we hope to continue to build from that success. We are a young team and expect nothing less from what we did last year. Teams may think we will not be good because we graduated 14 seniors. We will be a team to keep an eye on.”

4. Uintah Utes

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kinnon Oldaker (sixth year).

2023 record: 10-4 (second in Region 7 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 4-0, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Jagger Morton, GK, Sr.

Luke Speirs, D, Sr.

Alex Long, D, Sr.

Jose Mungia, D, Sr.

Cullen Thomas, MF, Sr.

Trevor Reynolds, MF, Jr.

Hector Salcido, MF, Sr.

Paul Sturko, F/MF, Jr.

Dauthan Flores, F, Sr.

Jair Perry, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Dusty Goodrich, D, Sr.

Felix Kristionat, F, Sr.

Coach comment: “We return 10 starters from last year and almost all of our goals. We will have an experienced team that is excited to compete.”

5. Mountain View Bruins

2024 schedule

Head coach: Shaun Johnson (fourth year).

2023 record: 0-15 (seventh in Region 8 with a 0-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 33 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 0.2 gpg (No. 33 in 5A).

2023 defense: 4 gpg (No. 33 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Payson Lions

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brady Theobald (first year).

2023 record: 2-11 (tied for sixth in Region 7 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 32 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 26 in 5A).

2023 defense: 3.7 gpg (No. 31 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Desert Hills Thunder

2024 schedule

Head coach: Benji Nelson (ninth year).

2023 record: 12-4 (tied for first in Region 10 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 3-1, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 3.0 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).

2023 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 7 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Zach Davis, MF, Sr.

Dillon Bingham, W, Sr.

Isaac’s Poppe, OB.

Logan Ranson, CB.

Key newcomers:

Carson Clark, F, SR.

Coach comment: “We are excited for another soccer season. Our classification has added several more teams. We look forward to compete with lots of talented teams.”

2. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Isaac Klingonsmith (fifth year).

2023 record: 13-4 (tied for first in Region 10 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 3-1, in the 4A semifinals.

2023 offense: 2.8 gpg (No. 3 in 4A).

2023 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 5 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Ryan Smith, MF, Sr.

Jack Morby, CB, Sr.

Hinckley Heaton, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Eric Shewell, CB, Sr.

Easton Lott, F, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are hungry and excited to compete for the Region title. We are looking forward to getting this season started.”

3. Dixie Flyers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Travis Wilkinson (fifth year).

2023 record: 10-8 (tied for third in Region 10 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 2-0, in the 4A semifinals.

2023 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 5 in 4A).

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 9 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Edni Meza, DF, Sr.

Iker Meza, MF, Sr.

Tucker McNary, MF, Sr.

Alex Soto, MF, Sr.

Kimball Carter, DF, Jr.

Joe Pasley, DF, Jr.

Melvin Contreras, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Gunner Woods, MF, Sr.

Taylor Kogan, MF, Jr.

John Porter, DF, Jr.

James Porter, MF, Jr.

Mason Randolph, GK, Jr.

Coach comment: “We should have a great team this year with some experienced seasoned players. There are some solid returning players and some exciting great newcomers to this squad. It should be a very competitive region as always and we’ll do our best to develop a team that can compete with the top teams in our region and state.”

4. Snow Canyon Warriors

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kendal Nani (first year).

2023 record: 7-9 (fifth in Region 10 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 2-1, in the 4A first round.

2023 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).

2023 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 8 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Cedar City Reds

2024 schedule

Head coach: Scott Kamachi (30th year).

2023 record: 7-10 (tied for third in Region 10 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Dixie, 7-2, in the 4A first round.

2023 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 8 in 4A).

2023 defense: 2.6 gpg (No. 11 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Kardon Murray.

Sam Murray.

Landen Holly.

Ivan Sarabia.

Coach comment: “The Region should be very competitive again, so every game will be important. We believe we have a team that will compete with everyone.”

6. Pine View Panthers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jared Woodhouse (first year).

2023 record: 3-13 (tied for sixth in Region 10 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 8-0, in the 4A first round.

2023 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 11 in 4A).

2023 defense: 4.2 gpg (No. 13 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Hurricane Tigers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Rafael Novoa (third year).

2023 record: 1-15 (tied for sixth in Region 10 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 5-1, in the 4A first round.

2023 offense: 1 gpg (No. 13 in 4A).

2023 defense: 4 gpg (No. 12 in 4A).

Coach comment: “Making Progress.”

1. Murray Spartans

2024 schedule

Head coach: Bryan DeMann (20th year).

2023 record: 11-6 (first in Region 6 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 1-0, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 27 in 5A).

2023 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Layton Christian Eagles

2024 schedule

Head coach: Lucas Almeida (third year).

2023 record: 9-3 ( in Region with a 0-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Dixie, 2-1, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 3.2 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).

2023 defense: 0.7 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Theo Villela, LB, Jr.

Joao Stoll, CM, Sr.

Matheus Alvarenga, CM, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Tito Souza, GK, Sr.

Joao Gabriel, F, Sr.

Bernardo Moreira, CM, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are super excited for this coming season. The returners definitely understand we have to work harder and the push this year will be fun. Looking forward to great competition and a new division with more schools participating at 4A. Let’s enjoy the most popular sport in the world.”

3. Park City Miners

2024 schedule

Head coach: Anthony DiCicco (third year).

2023 record: 10-7 (second in Region 6 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 3-2, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Aron Tubilla, MF, Sr.

Nicolas Janssen, FW, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’re always excited to start a new season and see what challenges and opportunities it presents. We’ll have a strong team with a balance of returning players and new players competing for varsity spots and playing time.”

4. Hillcrest Huskies

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brett Davis (17th year).

2023 record: 13-4 (first in Region 7 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 3-1, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 21 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Collin Scarbrough, MF, Sr.

Bridger Healy, F, Jr.

Kayden Burton, MF, Sr.

Boston Pugh, MF, So.

Key newcomers:

Joseph Meza, MF, Jr.

Jesus Khalil, GK, So.

Will Rogers, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Coming off their first Region Championship in over 35 years last season (playing in a 5A region), the Huskies are excited to continue building on their success. This primarily young team gathered valuable experience that will be put to the test in a very strong new region.”

5. Cottonwood Colts

2024 schedule

Head coach: BryLee Harvest (third year).

2023 record: 6-9 (tied for fourth in Region 7 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 4-0, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Craig Stephenson, F, Sr.

Matt Miskimens, MF, Sr.

Max Granzin, MF, Sr.

Rex Hanson, F, Sr.

Adam Kergaye, D, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kabali Kangeta, F, Jr.

James Vaughan, D, Jr.

Rogelio Hernandez, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Very pacy team with all the necessary talents to replace our large 2023 graduating class. We look forward to competing in a new region in which we will be tested every game by some of the best 4A has to offer.”

6. Tooele Buffaloes

2024 schedule

Head coach: Chris Wilcox (second year).

2023 record: 7-8 (tied for fourth in Region 7 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 5-0, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

2023 defense: 2.3 gpg (No. 28 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Carter Clayton, M.

Ethan Rogers, M.

Coach comment: “A lot of experience coming back. Looking to build off of last year.”

7. Stansbury Stallions

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jacob Jones (ninth year).

2023 record: 2-12 (tied for sixth in Region 7 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 30 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 31 in 5A).

2023 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 26 in 5A).

Coach comment: “Every game is huge a chance to make some noise with so many having done well the prior year in state. We are excited for the challenge. We have a great mix of young and old players.”

8. Jordan Beetdiggers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Justin Jahnke (fourth year).

2023 record: 3-11 (sixth in Region 8 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

2023 defense: 2.5 gpg (No. 29 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Richard Alexander (third year).

2023 record: 11-6 (tied for first in Region 11 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 1-0, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 2.7 gpg (No. 4 in 4A).

2023 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 3 in 4A).

Coach comment: “We have a young group excited to compete.”

2. Green Canyon Wolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kirt Sadler (second year).

2023 record: 13-6 (third in Region 11 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Beat Mountain Crest, 1-0, in the 4A championship.

2023 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 7 in 4A).

2023 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Logan Grizzlies

2024 schedule

Head coach: Natalie Norris (sixth year).

2023 record: 6-8 (fifth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 3-1, in the 4A first round.

2023 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 12 in 4A).

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 10 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Sky View Bobcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Tyler Falslev (second year).

2023 record: 9-7 (fourth in Region 11 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Crimson Cliffs, 4-2, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 9 in 4A).

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Bear River Bears

2024 schedule

Head coach: Shawn Miller (third year).

2023 record: 1-14 (sixth in Region 11 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 3-0, in the 4A first round.

2023 offense: 0.4 gpg (No. 14 in 4A).

2023 defense: 4.7 gpg (No. 14 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Camron Norton, CB, Jr.

Manuel Rios, F, Sr.

Bridger Adams, CMF, Jr.

Jacob Diaz, AMF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Parker Dixon, DMF, So.

Kelson Hale, CB, So.

Stone Higley, F, So.

Gustovo Vilcapoma, AMF, Fr.

Diego Muniz, AMF, Fr.

Trayson Hale, OB, Fr.

Coach comment: “Very young team. I am very optimistic about this group of young men. I think it will be a ‘grind it out’ type of season. Anticipating some character-building moments.”

6. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Justin Beus (fifth year).

2023 record: 11-8 (tied for first in Region 11 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 1-0, in the 4A championship.

2023 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 10 in 4A).

2023 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 4 in 4A).

Coach comment: “Looking to build off last season.”