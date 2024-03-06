Skyline and Wasatch play in 5A boys soccer state semifinal action at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Monday, May 22, 2023. Wasatch won 1-0.

The 2024 high school boys soccer season got underway this week for teams in Class 5A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new boys soccer coaches in 5A this year: Gilleb Williams (Taylorsville), Junior Hoffman (Woods Cross), Nate Burdsal (Spanish Fork), James Pena (Timpview) and Lance Cosper (Wasatch).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Hunter Wolverines

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brett Solberg (11th year).

2023 record: 10-8 (third in Region 2 with a 8-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 3-2, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 21 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 6 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Adan Almaraz, DF, Sr.

Andy Urizar, DF, Sr.

Carlos Aguilar, DF, Sr.

Eduardo Alvarado, MF, Jr.

Jeffery Aguilar, MF, Jr.

Michael Martinez, FW, So.

Key newcomers:

Efrain Heras.

Coach comment: “We’re excited for the upcoming season and have high expectations.”

2. Cyprus Pirates

2024 schedule

Head coach: Luis De La Cruz (fifth year).

2023 record: 3-11 (tied for fifth in Region 2 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 2-0, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 23 in 6A).

2023 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 24 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

3. West Jordan Jaguars

2024 schedule

Head coach: Rafael Bastidas (second year).

2023 record: 4-12 (sixth in Region 3 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 1-0, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 0.6 gpg (No. 27 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 16 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Granger Lancers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Tyler Stockstill (fourth year).

2023 record: 6-10 (fourth in Region 2 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 7-3, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 10 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 16 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Manuel Chihuahua, GK, Sr.

Matheo Ledesma, D, Sr.

Christian Molina, MF, Jr.

Danny Gonzalez, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Abraham Vargas, F, Jr.

Bryan Heredia, F, Jr.

Adrian Hernandez, MF, Jr.

Julian Munoz, D, Jr.

Brian Lazarte, MF, So.

Coach comment: “As we approach the upcoming high school soccer season, I’m incredibly optimistic about the potential of our team. Our players have demonstrated a exceptional commitment to training and have shown remarkable improvement in their skills during the off-season. We have a mix of experienced players providing leadership and a group of talented newcomers eager to make their mark.

“Our focus will be on fostering a positive team culture, emphasizing communication, and building strong connections on and off the field. Our goal is to approach each match with determination, sportsmanship, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. I believe that our collective dedication and hard work will translate into a successful season. We are aware of our strengths and areas for improvement, and we will address them strategically to ensure we are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.”

5. Taylorsville Warriors

2024 schedule

Head coach: Gilleb Williams (first year).

2023 record: 3-10 (tied for fifth in Region 2 with a 3-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 24 in 6A).

2023 defense: 2 gpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Adan Gutierrez, MF, Sr.

Alexander Montes, F, Sr.

Elias Mendoza, D, Jr.

Jonathan Valdez, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Gavin Lyles, F, Fr.

Coach comment: “I think this season will be exciting. We’re looking to shock a lot of people and change the way that Utah looks at Taylorsville soccer.”

6. Kearns Cougars

2024 schedule

Head coach: Raul Cavazos (fifth year).

2023 record: 1-14 (sixth in Region 2 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 22 in 6A).

2023 defense: 3.1 gpg (No. 27 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Andy Vilchis, OB, Sr.

Max Contreras, Wing/AMF, Jr.

Jayden Ricketts, CB, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Alex Carlos, ST/Wing, Fr.

Javier Fernandez, Holding MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “I am excited for this upcoming season. We have a great group of players all motivated and engaged on the expectations we’ve set for are ourselves. Everyone is keeping each other accountable. Every day we’re are striving to get 1% better than the day before.”

1. Bountiful Redhawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Lou Plank (19th year).

2023 record: 10-6 (first in Region 5 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Murray, 3-3 (4-3), in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

2023 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Northridge Knights

2024 schedule

Head coach: Rafael Guerrero (eighth year).

2023 record: 5-8 (fifth in Region 5 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 2-1, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 22 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Jace Jones.

Jack Lowe.

Koji Moss.

Luke Pearce.

Coach comment: “Very competitive teams.”

3. Viewmont Vikings

2024 schedule

Head coach: Spencer Keddington (ninth year).

2023 record: 7-8 (tied for second in Region 5 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 1-0, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 12 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Max Larsen, MF, Sr.

Will Morris, D, Sr.

Jacob Ramos, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Brett Barbe, GK, Jr.

Coach comment: “I think that we have a good group coming back this year. If we come together as a team I think we will be able to compete in our region.”

4. Bonneville Lakers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Tyler Anderson (second year).

2023 record: 7-8 (tied for second in Region 5 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Hillcrest, 3-2, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Dennin Anderson, AMF, Sr.

Stockton Moynier, CB, Sr.

Jace Ryan, CB, Sr.

Sam Richards, D/MF, Sr.

Omar Pinon, ST, Jr.

Fabian Serato, GK,Sr.

Key newcomers:

Danny Velasquez, AMF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have eight returning starters coming back. That should provide some experience and continuity for our team.”

5. Roy Royals

2024 schedule

Head coach: Craig Charlesworth (ninth year).

2023 record: 13-3 (first in Region 2 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 3-2, in the 6A second round.

2023 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 3 in 6A).

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 7 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Woods Cross Wildcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Junior Hoffman (first year).

2023 record: 5-9 (sixth in Region 5 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 23 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Aiden Moore, ACM, Sr.

Zach Despain, CM, Sr.

Maeser Rosemann, DCM, Sr.

Gage Gardener, RB Sr.

Josh Tibbetts, FWD, Sr.

Coach comment: “Excited to see what we can put together this season.”

7. Clearfield Falcons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Matt Kennaley (fourth year).

2023 record: 1-14 (seventh in Region 1 with a 0-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 0.7 gpg (No. 25 in 6A).

2023 defense: 2.9 gpg (No. 26 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Amani Contreras, F, Sr.

Jaden Isaacs, MF, Sr.

Luke Turner, D, Sr.

Samuel Hadley, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the new region alignment and a chance to play against some old rivals and see where the season takes us.”

8. Box Elder Bees

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kurt Jarman (fifth year).

2023 record: 9-8 (tied for second in Region 5 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 4-2, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 23 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Landon Loyd, F, Sr.

Warren Hansen, F, Sr.

Spencer Saunders, F, Sr.

Nasch Palmer, MF, Sr.

Luke Jeppessen, MF, Sr.

Nate Walker, MF, Sr.

AJ Bushnell, MF, Sr.

Brady Fairbourn, D, Sr.

Jackson Faerber, D, Sr.

Jason Lee, GK, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Colin Loveless, MF, Jr.

Louis, Ventura, MF, So.

Coach comment: “We have a good group of kids coming back with a couple newcomers that will contribute right away.”

1. Alta Hawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Mackenzie Hyer (sixth year).

2023 record: 14-4 (second in Region 8 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 4-2, in the 5A championship.

2023 offense: 3.1 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).

2023 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Justin Roberts, CM, Sr.

Max Wimmer, F, Jr.

Coach comment: “New, young team but looking forward to getting back on the pitch.”

2. Olympus Titans

2024 schedule

Head coach: Christian Neff (third year).

2023 record: 10-8 (tied for fourth in Region 6 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 1-0, in the 5A semifinals.

2023 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

2023 defense: 0.7 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Carden Neff, MF, Sr.

Jameson Turpin, MF, Sr.

Asher Gubler, MF, Jr.

Talmage Gilbert, D, Sr.

Ben Harrison, D, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Peyton Talbot, MF, So.

Arden Harris, FW, So.

Ezra Heyes, FW, So.

Coach comment: “Graduated 13 great seniors, so we have holes to fill. Return a core of elite players and looking for others to step up and fill in the gaps.”

3. Brighton Bengals

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brett Rosen (seventh year).

2023 record: 9-7 (third in Region 6 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Alta, 4-1, in the 5A second round.

2023 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 8 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Vincent Huff, CB, Sr.

Myles Rackley, CB, Sr.

Justin Fahrenkrog, OB, Sr.

Jackson Loveland, OB, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to get out on the pitch and give a full effort. Our region is stacked with quality teams so there aren’t any days off. It will be an excited year and we expect each game to be a battle.”

4. Skyline Eagles

2024 schedule

Head coach: Shawn Kennedy (26th year).

2023 record: 12-7 (tied for fourth in Region 6 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 1-0, in the 5A semifinals.

2023 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 21 in 5A).

2023 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Alex Horton, MF, Sr.

Andrew Pennock, CB, Sr.

Joaquin Palacios, Def, Sr.

Dante Stock, MF/F, Sr.

Jax Jameson, F, Jr.

Owen Walker, CB, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are looking to bond the team as quickly as possible. It that happens, we should be fairly competitive.”

5. West Panthers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Conner Mitchell (third year).

2023 record: 11-5 (second in Region 2 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 3-1, in the 6A first round.

2023 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 5 in 6A).

2023 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 23 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Dodi Makassa, Sr., CB.

Christian Rodriguez Lara, Sr., F.

Erick Zar, Sr., CAM.

Billy Pollard, Jr., CB.

Anthony Pimentel, Jr., RW.

Key newcomers:

Leo De La Paz, Fr., CM.

Adi Helac, So., GK.

Coach comment: “Tougher region will help elevate our play level and prepare us for the postseason. We’re expecting a large contribution from our seniors this year, and are excited for developing our younger class of players.”

6. East Leopards

2024 schedule

Head coach: Javier Viana (second year).

2023 record: 6-9 (sixth in Region 6 with a 5-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 4-2, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 30 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 14 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Briley Alba, MF, Sr.

Kristian Bombeck, MF, Sr.

Anthony Dolce, D, Sr.

Creed Mellen, F, Sr.

Owen Nance, F, Sr.

Liam Sackville, D, Sr.

Luca Viana, MF, Sr.

Joseph Zaragoza, D, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jorge Beltrán, F, Jr.

Coach comment: “Strong senior group.”

7. Highland Rams

2024 schedule

Head coach: Neil Smith (third year).

2023 record: 1-11 (seventh in Region 6 with a 1-11 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 31 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 0.6 gpg (No. 32 in 5A).

2023 defense: 2.3 gpg (No. 27 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

1. Wasatch Wasps

2024 schedule

Head coach: Lance Cosper (first year).

2023 record: 17-1 (first in Region 9 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Best Alta, 4-2, in the 5A championship.

2023 offense: 2.7 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

2023 defense: 0.7 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Canon Downey, Sr., CB.

Jackson Medina, Sr., GK.

Beto Vargas, Sr., F.

Caleb Smith, Sr.

Cole Simpson, Jr.

Jayden Cosper, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Bode Heelis, Jr.

Liam Davis, Jr.

Tate Manning, Sr.

Jace Kirkham, Jr.

Coach comment: “We only lost a few seniors. We will be very good and are looking at repeating.”

2. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2024 schedule

Head coach: Larry Cullun (sixth year).

2023 record: 5-9 (tied for third in Region 9 with a 5-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 28 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Jace Pollock, M/F, Sr.

Corbin Gardner, M/F, So.

Zach Reeves, D, Jr.

Ryan West, M, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Vitor Tobias, M, Jr.

Luke Belot, M, Jr.

Trey Bess, M/F, So.

Colton Johnson, D, Sr.

Jesus Dominguez, M, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a very young but talented team for this upcoming season. Our team chemistry will definitely shine on the field. We are confident that we can compete with anyone who opposes us on the pitch.”

3. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jerry Johnson (sixth year).

2023 record: 10-6 (second in Region 9 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 3-0, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2023 offense: 2.0 gpg (No. 8 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Carson Bybee, F, Sr.

Jackson Williams, MF, Sr.

Kojo Bird, FB, Sr.

Jack Shepherd, MF, Jr.

Cash Anderson, CB, Jr.

Will Hansen, F, Jr.

Jaden Thomas, D, Jr.

Brooks Barker, F, So.

Key newcomers:

Drexton Brower, MF, Sr.

Franlin Leiva, MF, Jr.

Colin Torgerson, D, Jr.

Porter Dinkins, D, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’re coming off another solid season and believe this season that we can get to the next level. We have a small but strong core of returning seniors, and some very promising young talent. We should compete well in every match. And we remain committed to playing beautiful technical soccer that’s fun to watch.”

4. Spanish Fork Dons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Nate Burdsal (first year).

2023 record: 5-10 (fifth in Region 9 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 3-2, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 12 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 18 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Carson Leishman, CB, Sr.

Max Seeley, MF, Jr.

Ben Carson, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Preston Condley, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are hoping to build on some of our wins last year. We are rolling out a new style of play to put us in a position to score more goals. Hopefully we can capitalize on our opportunities in a really strong region.”

5. Timpview Thunderbirds

2024 schedule

Head coach: James Pena (first year).

2023 record: 5-9 (fifth in Region 8 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 20 in 5A).

2023 defense: 3.5 gpg (No. 30 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Jude Boxx, AMF, Sr.

Augustin Almandi, CMF, Sr.

Logan Allen, Wing, Sr.

Lucas Lopez Calcagno, Wing, Jr.

William o Brien, F, Jr.

Luke Nelsen, CB, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kobe lerma, DMF, Fr.

Sebastian Huermann, CMF, So.

Jared Ahuejote, GK, So.

Coach comment: “I am very excited for this upcoming season. Coming in I’ve set the standards for my boys on our goals and objectives this year. They have all responded very well and are eager to get the ball rolling. We aim to compete for a state title and make a deep run this season. I believe in my staff and group of boys that we will do our best to prepare this season for the challenges that are coming our way. The boys are up for the challenge, they know it wont be easy but they plan to learn and work hard and take it one step at a time.”

6. Cedar Valley Aviators

2024 schedule

Head coach: Ben Nilson (fourth year).

2023 record: 7-8 (third in Region 7 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 4-1, in the 5A first round.

2023 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

2023 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 25 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Springville Red Devils

2024 schedule

Head coach: Tom Smith (third year).

2023 record: 3-11 (sixth in Region 9 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

2023 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 29 in 5A).

2023 defense: 3.7 gpg (No. 32 in 5A).

Returning contributors:

Parker Rapier, D, Sr.

Hayden Mellor, D, Sr.

Isaac Hopkins, D, So.

Geo Tienda, F, Jr.

Andrew West, M, So.

Milo Finch, F, So.

Isaac Dodd, M, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Adam Christensen, D/M, So.

Carter Bartholomew, M, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are a young team that is on the rise. By the end of last year, we were starting three freshmen. We have a great collection of boys and we will be in every game this year.”