Utah State guard Darius Brown II (10) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against San Jose State Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in San Jose, Calif.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Darius Brown II scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers, Mason Falslev had 20 points and No. 22 Utah State beat San Jose State 90-70 on Wednesday night to clinch a share of the Mountain West Conference regular-season title.

Great Osobor added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Javon Jackson had 15 points. Brown’s hot shooting fueled Utah State’s 53% clip from the field and 59% mark from long distance. Brown made his first six 3-point attempts before missing his first shot seven minutes into the second half. Falslev was 8 of 11 from the field.

The Aggies (25-5, 13-4 Mountain West ) can claim their first outright regular-season conference title with a win against New Mexico on Saturday, which would continue an unexpected run under first-year coach Danny Sprinkle. Utah State made the NCAA Tournament last season, but was picked to finish ninth in the conference this year after returning zero points from last year’s team. The Aggies also won a share of the regular-season title in 2019.

Utah State has won 11 of the last 12 against San Jose State (9-22, 2-16). The Aggies have won six of seven overall, while the Spartans dropped their sixth straight to end their regular season.

The Aggies, already up double digits at halftime, jumped ahead by 20 early in the second half on a fast-break dunk by Falslev off a San Jose State turnover.

Utah State improved to 15-1 when at least four players finish in double figures.

Myron Amey Jr. led San Jose State with 20 points.

The Aggies opened a 53-37 halftime lead on the strength of their 3-point shooting, ending the half with three consecutive makes by Jackson, Brown and Falslev.

Brown made all four of his 3-point attempts in the half, which the Aggies closed on a 26-11 run after the Spartans had hung close for much of the half.

BIG PICTURE

San Jose State: The Spartans ended the regular season with just two conference wins, both against Air Force — the other two-win team in the Mountain West.

Utah State: The Aggies are likely to finish the regular season with eight appearances in the Top 25, the second-longest streak in school history.

UP NEXT

San Jose State: Awaits its first opponent in the MWC Tournament next week.

Utah State: Will host New Mexico on Saturday