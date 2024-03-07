Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) during a game, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Jaylon Johnson may soon be one of the highest paid players at his position in the NFL.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Johnson and the Chicago Bears are finalizing a new four-year, $76-million contract that would keep Johnson with the team that drafted him out of the University of Utah in 2020.

The Bears had placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Johnson Tuesday, though general manager Ryan Poles told ESPN that he was confident a long-term deal would be struck.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler, Johnson will make $28 million in the first year of the deal and is guaranteed $43.8 million at signing.

The reported contract would pay Johnson more than any cornerback made last season in the NFL by far.

Per Front Office Sports, only two NFL cornerbacks made $20 million in 2023 — Jaire Alexander with the Green Bay Packers ($21 million) and Denzel Ward with the Cleveland Browns ($20.1 million).

Standouts in the $19 million dollar range included Trevon Diggs (Dallas Cowboys), Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens), Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints) and L’Jarius Sneed (Kansas City Chiefs).

Johnson has been nothing short of a star for the Bears since joining the team following an All-American career at Utah. He was named an All-Pro for his efforts this past season.

In 14 games played, Johnson had four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble, while chipping in 36 total tackles, including a tackle for loss.