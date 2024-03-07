Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) drives to the basket during a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

On Wednesday night the Utah Jazz were missing four regular rotation players — Lauri Markkanen (right quad contusion), Walker Kessler (right foot sprain), Keyonte George (illness) and Taylor Hendricks (left toe sprain).

Jazz fans should expect for Hendricks to be out for a few games, at least a week according to the team. Though the team has not announced a timeline for Kessler or Markkanen, I would remind fans that the team has been known to be ultra cautious with injuries.

Not headed for postseason contention, there is some extra incentive for the Jazz to give extra time to players who have injuries, as they did last season with Jordan Clarkson, Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Kessler.

The exception here is George, who will likely be back soon once he’s feeling better. But what do these other injuries mean for the rotations?

Rookie Brice Sensabaugh made his first start Wednesday and did a really good job with an extended opportunity. Because he continues to show a little bit more with every chance he’s given, it would make sense for the Jazz to give him as much time as possible through this last stretch of the season, even when George returns.

Johnny Juzang has gotten a little bit of extra run recently and could get more if injuries continue to plague the Jazz.

“Johnny’s worked really hard since he got with us last year,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “He’s a guy who probably hasn’t gotten enough opportunity based on roster and timing and health and a variety of things. But I can say without question, Johnny’s worked incredibly hard for the last year and a half and he’s really improved.”

On his second two-way contract with the Jazz, it’s time to see if he really has some potential as an NBA player, or if the Jazz should move on next season and give the two-way contract to someone else.

With Markkanen and Hendricks sidelined, the Jazz are going to continue to need help from the other big guys on the roster — Luka Samanic, Ömer Yurtseven.

And last but not least, as the season winds down, we might get a chance to see Jason Preston — on a two-way deal with the Jazz. He’s been putting up insane numbers in his G League performances, including multiple triple-doubles.

Evaluating young talent and trying to find pieces that could be useful for the future is what this season is all about, might as well mix and match as many of these players as possible, so that there are no questions about them when the season wraps up.