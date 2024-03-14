Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 27-24. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The NFL’s free agency period is in full swing, with players being able to officially sign deals as of Wednesday, the beginning of the new league year.

There is a sizable contingent of players with Utah ties who entered the offseason as free agents. Some of them have already agreed to their next deal, while others are still getting it sorted out.

Here’s a look at all of the players with Utah ties who entered the offseason as free agents and their status as of Thursday evening. This page will be updated as players agree to deals.

Players are listed in alphabetical order. This list does not include any players who were recently waived for salary cap purposes.