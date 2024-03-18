In the middle of the third quarter between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz Monday night at Delta Center, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards pulled off an incredible dunk when he posterized Jazz forward John Collins.
As is to be expected with a play that some are calling the dunk of the year, social media reacted. Here are some of those reactions.
ANTHONY EDWARDS ARE YOU SERIOUS???? 😳😱🤯— RingerNBA (@ringernba) March 19, 2024
(📼 @NBA)pic.twitter.com/y32jLb899H
Absolute ALL TIMER of a photo. Anthony Edwards should give that photographer a $50,000 check as a thank-you. pic.twitter.com/HZGpowFz39— BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) March 19, 2024
Poor John Collins.— Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) March 19, 2024
That is in the Dunk of the Season conversation. https://t.co/IfxF7U7A5P
Not just saying this that Ant poster might be the nastiest one I’ve ever seen. #AnthonyEdwards— Kevin Holifield (@_K3V__) March 19, 2024
Ant is not real bro he didn’t have to do him like this😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/MJGE2AoaMZ— Mo (@Moh39i) March 19, 2024
THESE PICS OF ANT'S POSTER ON JOHN COLLINS 🤯😱— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2024
UNREAL.
(via @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/jxeXBkYgY8
He couldn’t believe it 💀 pic.twitter.com/zLIsIH4qbj— Daily Grind Fantasy Sports (@DGFantasy) March 19, 2024
Ant gotta put this on a T-Shirt ASAP https://t.co/FQBCglp1eG— Jahmiel (@Jay_Millz247) March 19, 2024
Ant dunked John Collins into middle earth https://t.co/bibcluqELe— Travis B. Hill (@travisbhill5) March 19, 2024
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, ANT IS A PROBLEM!!! pic.twitter.com/A2Ugw8mwPx— Chase (@Chase4Par) March 19, 2024
Is this the best dunk of all time ?— PERK (@Perkchii) March 19, 2024
Time to start pushing the ant agenda pic.twitter.com/sHfhOPDz4K
SAME. 🫣 https://t.co/qPPXUKWYVh pic.twitter.com/Ip6ZBpkoVr— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 19, 2024
Dunk of the Year? My goodness. pic.twitter.com/gQEbTC2kRa— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 19, 2024
DUNK OF THE YEAR?! 🤯— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 19, 2024
ANT THREW IT DOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wd9GtImob8
WE’LL JUST LEAVE THIS HERE. pic.twitter.com/Uak7YZzJIt— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 19, 2024