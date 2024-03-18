The Utah Royals and Chicago Red Stars play at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Former BYU soccer star Brecken Mozingo made her professional soccer debut for the Utah Royals on Saturday and then glorified God in a social media post.

On Monday, Mozingo shared a video on Instagram of her entering Utah’s game in the 69th minute and captioned it with Romans 11:36, which reads, “For of him, and through him, and to him, are all things: to whom be glory for ever. Amen.”

Who is Brecken Mozingo?

Mozingo is a professional soccer player who grew up in Sandy, Utah, and attended Alta High School, where she set a school record of 38 goals in a single season. In college, she played in six games for UCLA before transferring to BYU, according to BYU.

She went on to score 36 career goals for the Cougars and was the team’s leading scorer over the past two seasons. After her senior season in 2023, she was named a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist, which is awarded to the top college soccer players in the country.

Mozingo was drafted fourth overall by her hometown Utah Royals in the 2024 NWSL draft, as the Deseret News previously reported.

What did Utah Royals head coach Amy Rodriguez say about Brecken Mozingo’s first game?

Down 1-0, Utah Royals head coach Amy Rodriguez subbed Mozingo into the game in hopes that the former BYU star could turn the game around for the Royals.

While Utah ultimately fell 2-0, Rodriguez offered high praise for the rookie in her postgame press conference.

“Brecken Mozingo is a game changer, and we thought she was going to be able to do that for us tonight,” Rodriguez said. “She went out and made some really great impact.”

What has Brecken Mozingo said about her faith?

In December, Mozingo spoke about her faith and the faith-related aspects of playing at BYU during an appearance on ESPN 960.

“I feel like BYU has been such a wonderful school to attend because of our commonality, faith, and religion,” she said, per Benjamin Criddle. “There’s people who don’t have the same religion and aren’t LDS and I feel like coming here without being a member you can feel the love and happiness of being at BYU. There’s so much unity and God is relevant in everything we do. We feel that unity and that’s what ties BYU together and the glue that ties everyone together at a deeper level. I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve noticed.”