Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) handles the ball while Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) posts up against him during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Hunter Dickinson may have played his final game in a Kansas uniform.

The No. 4-seeded Jayhawks were thrashed by Gonzaga in the second half of Saturday’s NCAA Tournament action in Salt Lake City, losing 89-68 in a disappointing ending to what had been projected to be a promising campaign in Lawrence.

It was the program’s third second-round tournament exit in the past four years.

Dickinson, a Second Team All-American who transferred in from Michigan last May, posted averages of 18 points and 11.1 rebounds on 55.3% shooting in his lone campaign with the Jayhawks.

“I had high expectations coming in of what it was going to be like,” Dickinson told reporters of his Kansas experience following Saturday’s loss. “It was better than expected.

“To be able to play for Coach Self, to play with these guys, to play in Allen Fieldhouse, it’s something you can dream of growing up playing basketball. To be able to play on this stage for this program, it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but I had a lot of fun this year and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

1 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (0) drives to the basket while Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 2 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) moves the ball while Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) posts up against him during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 3 of 37 Members of the Gonzaga Bulldogs band celebrate a win during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 4 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (0) reacts to a play during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 5 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few yells to players during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 6 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks to a referee during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 7 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) is walked off the court after hitting his head during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 8 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) and forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) fight for the rebound against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) and forward Ben Gregg (33) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 9 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) shoots the ball during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 10 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (0) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 11 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) posts up against Kansas Jayhawks guard Johnny Furphy (10) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 12 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. shoots the ball over Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 13 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) drops the ball during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 14 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks guard Nicolas Timberlake (25) moves the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (0) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 15 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks guard Nicolas Timberlake (25) jumps to shoot the ball during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 16 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) moves the ball while Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) posts up against him during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 17 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs fans cheer during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 18 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 19 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few yells during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 20 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks guard Nicolas Timberlake (25) shoots a free throw during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 21 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) picks up the ball after Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) drops the ball during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 22 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg (33) celebrates during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 23 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) shoots the ball during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 24 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots a 3-pointer during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 25 of 37 The Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate a 3-pointer during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 26 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball over Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 27 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (0) shoots the ball over Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 28 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (0) moves the ball down the court during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 29 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) shoots the ball over Kansas Jayhawks forward Parker Braun (23) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 30 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) handles the ball while Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) posts up against him during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 31 of 37 The Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 32 of 37 Members of the Gonzaga Bulldogs cheer team celebrate a win during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 33 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Dusty Stromer (4) reaches for the rebound against Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 34 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks guard Luka Krajnovic (3) shoots the ball during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 35 of 37 Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) knocks the ball out of the hands of Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 36 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks guard Nicolas Timberlake (25) celebrates a three-pointer during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 37 of 37 Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) handles the ball while Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) posts up against him during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

The talented center averaged 17 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two tournament games at the Delta Center, but he proved incapable of effectively defending Gonzaga’s pick-and-roll action on Saturday, where the Bulldogs consistently hunted him to find great offensive success.

While Dickinson can still exercise his COVID year of eligibility to return for a fifth collegiate season, he hasn’t made any sort of decision yet, having stated during the season that it would be a while before he made up his mind on the matter.

“I definitely won’t have a decision before the end of the year because a lot can change from now until the end,” Dickinson said following the team’s senior night earlier this month.