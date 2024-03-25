Olympus’ JoJo Jourdon hugs American Fork’s Daniel Simmons during the BYU Track Invitational at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field in Provo on May 6, 2023.

The third week of the high school track and field season was an eventful one as two distance state records fell at the Pine View Invitational last week.

American Fork’s Daniel Simmons and Olympus’ JoJo Jourdon each broke a state record at Pine View. Simmons shattered his own state record in the 3,200 meters as he ran seven seconds faster than his state-record time last year, winning with a time of 8:42.47.

He would’ve had another state record in the 1,600 meters, but he narrowly finished second to Jourdon as both runners eclipsed the previous state record of 4:05.16. Jourdon won the race with a time of 4:04.60, with Simmons right behind with a time of 4:04.78.

Here’s a look at the top boys and girls track and field performances in all 38 events for the 2024 season.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event; wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches, if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at prepstats@deseretnews.com.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.78 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

10.82 — Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10.86 — Nakosi Swain, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

10.95 — Jacob Hamlin, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

10.97 — Wyatt Harmer, Syracuse, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

11.00 — Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

11.01 — Mathew Hall, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

11.01 — William West, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.02 — D’Angelo Mayes, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

11.03 — Evan Morton, Alta, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.04 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

11.06 — Jaden Heap, Juab, So. (3/16 at Carbon)

11.08 — Jacob Hamblin, Weber, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

11.08 — Jaden Heap, Juab, So. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

11.08 — Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981.

200 meters

21.82 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

21.92 — Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

22.00 — Asher Groft, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

21.01 — Mason Hamilton, Corner Canyon, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

22.07 — Evan Morton, Alta, So. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

22.14 — Mathew Hall, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

22.15 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

22.26 — Brock White, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

22.31 — William West, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

22.37 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, So. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

22.40 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

22.41 — Haven Halladay, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

22.50 — Grant Nelson, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

22.63 — Jack Weaver, Timpview, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

22.66 — Ethan Cook, Farmington, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 20.96 by Pine View’s Dominique McKenzie in 2021.

400 meters

48.31 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

48.43 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

48.73 — Nathan Halladay, Timvpiew, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

48.91 — Asher Groft, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

49.01 — Bode Jensen, Farmington, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

49.08 — Nik Larsen, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

49.18 — Haven Halladay, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

49.65 — Grant Nelson, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

50.03 — Jack Weaver, Timpview, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

50.03 — Qwenty Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50.14 — Beau Miller, Clearfield, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

50.58 — Wyatt Andres, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

50.60 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50.63 — Ethan Winterton, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

50.68 — McKay Wells, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017.

800 meters

1:52.69 — Noah Nielson, American Fork, 1:52.69 (3/22 at Pine View)

1:53.34 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:54.35 — William Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:55.45 — Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:55.49 — Mckay Wells, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:55.78 — Sam Ghiz, Riverton, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

1:56.16 — Ryker Bement, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:56.35 — Andrew Marks, Herriman, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:56.98 — Max Hofheins, Herriman, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:57.17 — Braxton Cravens, Bear River, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:57.41 — Tucker Giles, Morgan, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:57.42 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:57.85 — Heber Davis, Davis, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

1:57.90 — Braxton Craven, Bear River, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:57.98 — Gage Helm, Riverton, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.

1,600 meters

(SR) 4:04.60 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:04.78 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:09.71 — Kaden Evans, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:09.92 — William Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:10.80 — Ben Jaster, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:12.81 — Isaac Sohler, Mountian View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:12.87 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:13.84 — Samuel Ghiz, Riverton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:14.03 — Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

4:14.25 — Caleb Woolford, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:14.88 — Ben Bradshaw, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:15.00 — Tanner Orton, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:15.19 — Noah Nielson, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:15.36 — Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:15.45 — Ezra Nelson, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: Old state record was 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020.

3,200 meters

(SR) 8:42.47 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

8:57.19 — Ben Jaster, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:05.71 — Corbin Randall, Riverton, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:06.11 — Vance Langston, Brighton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:06.65 — Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:10.27 — Wiiliam Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:10.46 — Austin Wetfall, Orem, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:11.71 — Maxwell Orr, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:12.06 — Tanner Orton, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:12.23 — Max Hofheins, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:14.93 — Caleb Woolford, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:16.14 — Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:16.36 — Noah Manwaring, Herriman, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:17.39 — Jackson Spencer, Syracuse, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:19.21 — Nathan Rummler, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 8:49.05 by American Fork’s Daniel Simmons in 2023.

110 hurdles

14.24 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

14.27 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

14.44 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

14.52 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

14.54 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

14.55 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

14.70 — Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

14.77 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

14.79 — Austin Easton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.10 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

15.16 — Caleb Miyamoto, Clearfield, So. (3/20 at Farmington)

15.34 — McKoy Smith, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.47 — Ty Ottenschot, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000.

300 hurdles

37.78 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

38.07 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

38.66 — McKoy Smith, Cedar, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

39.07 — Matthew Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

39.45 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

39.49 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

39.76 — Austin Easton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

39.85 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

40.07 — Caleb Huff, Bingham, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

40.52 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

40.79 — Isaac Bender, Juab, Sr. (3/16 at Carbon)

40.86 — Sam Brumbaugh, Davis, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

41.02 — Shane Farley, Weber, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

41.15 — Caleb Steele, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

41.19 — Peter Nugent, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.

4x100 relay

42.23 — Corner Canyon (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

42.89 — Park City (3/15 at Lone Peak)

43.49 — Clearfield (3/15 at Lone Peak)

43.44 — Roy (3/20 at Farmington)

43.45 — Canyon View (3/22 at Pine View)

43.59 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)

43.73 — Salem Hills (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

43.74 — Mountain View (3/15 at Lone Peak)

43.79 — Desert Hills (3/22 at Pine View)

43.79 — Juab (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

44.01 — American Fork (3/22 at Pine View)

44.04 — Springville (3/15 at Salem Hills)

44.04 — Union (3/22 at Pine View)

44.16 — Bingham (3/22 at Pine View)

44.18 — Copper Hills (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.

4x200 relay

1:27.47 — Corner Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:28.57 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)

1:30.96 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)

1:31.02 — Lone Peak (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:31.13 — Park City (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:31.45 — Bingham (3/22 at Pine View)

1:31.46 — American Fork (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:31.92 — Clearfield (3/20 at Farmington)

1:32.10 — Fremont (3/22 at Pine View)

1:32.16 — Herriman (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:32.38 — Timpanogos (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

1:32.51 — Skyridge (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:32.75 — Desert Hills (3/22 at Pine View)

1:33.13 — Cedar (3/22 at Pine View)

1:33.53 — Syracuse (3/20 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 1:26.41 by Corner Canyon in 2023.

4x400 relay

3:20.23 — Corner Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:24.64 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)

3:28.85 — Herriman (3/15 at Lone Peak)

3:29.01 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

3:29.54 — Park City (3/15 at Lone Peak)

3:30.17 — Weber (3/22 at Pine View)

3:30.27 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)

3:30.69 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)

3:31.34 — Riverton (3/22 at Pine View)

3:32.90 — Pine View (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:33.10 — Fremont (3/15 at Lone Peak)

3:33.19 — Orem (3/22 at Pine View)

3:33.72 — Juab (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

3:34.31 — American Fork (3/15 at Lone Peak)

3:34.42 — Mountain VIew (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017.

4x800 relay

8:05.62 — Herriman (3/15 at Lone Peak)

8:05.73 — Skyline (3/22 at Pine View)

8:08.53 — Riverton (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

8:12.12 — Pine VIew (3/22 at Pine View)

8:16.40 — Wasatch (3/22 at Pine View)

8:16.53 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)

8:18.58 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

8:20.58 — Skyridge (3/15 at Lone Peak)

8:20.76 — Layton (3/20 at Farmington)

8:22.60 — Herriman (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

8:23.62 — Timpview (3/15 at Lone Peak)

8:26.31 — Layton (3/15 at Lone Peak)

8:28.36 — Cedar (3/22 at Pine View)

8:32.76 — Orem (3/15 at Lone Peak)

8:33.00 — Westlake (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 7:39.63 by Herriman in 2023.

Sprint Medley

3:39.47 — Morgan (3/22 at Pine View)

3:44.07 — Union (3/22 at Pine View)

3:48.43 — Water Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:48.47 — Manti (3/22 at Pine View)

3:52.28 — Manti (3/16 at Carbon)

3:56.06 — Juan Diego (3/16 at Carbon)

3:57.72 — Providence Hall (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:58.62 — Juan Diego (3/22 at Pine View)

4:02.34 — Grand (3/22 at Pine View)

4:08.57 — Valley (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:08.96 — Juab (3/16 at Carbon)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016.

High jump

6′08 — Hayden Gribble, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

6′05 — Cashe Bennett, Davis, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

6′05 — Griffin Englestead, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

6′04 — Owen Iloa, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′04 — Max Oliver, Fremont, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′03 — Nash Smoot, Weber, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

6′02 — Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′02 — Gavin Miller, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′02 — Ty Ottenschot, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′02 — David Bourgeous, Bear River, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′02 — Brandon Crockett, Weber, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

6′02 — Tripp Palmer, San Juan, So. (3/16 at Carbon)

6′02 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

Note: State record is 7′2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008

Long jump

22′08.25 — Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

22′05.00 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

22′03.00 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

21′10.50 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

21′09.00 — Qwenty Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

21′08.75 — Logan Johnston, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

21′08.50 — Jaden Heap, Juab, So. (3/16 at Carbon)

21′07.75 — Jack Burke, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

21′06.25 — Adam Lott, Fremont, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

21′05.25 — Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, So. (3/16 at Carbon)

21′04.00 — Trevan McClellan, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

21′02.75 — Kaison Nicholls, Cyprus, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

21′02.00 — Cashe Bennett, Davis, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

21′00.25 — Greyson Bennett, North Sevier, Sr. (3/16 at Carbon)

21′00.25 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

21′00.00 — Noah Haskins, Orem, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 23′10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

57′03.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

56′01.00 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, Fr. (3/20 at Farmington)

55′01.25 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

53′09.00 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

52′10.25 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

52′00.75 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50′05.00 — Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

50′04.00 — Zayden Cook, Payson, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

48′11.00 — Kenyon Rock, Union, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

48′10.25 — Paxton McGinn, Provo, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

48′10.00 — Adam Hawkes, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

47′09.00 — Cael Carter, Hurricane, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

47′06.50 — Benjamin Beatty, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

47′06.00 — Ethan Sam Fong, Pine View, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

46′10.50 — Kanen Smith, Cedar Valley, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 66′06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.

Discus

172′10.25 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

162′03.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

161′00.50 — Adam Hawkes Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

159′03.25 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

153′08.00 — David Houle, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

149′03.75 — Brock Bisssegger, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

148′08.00 — Elijah Webb, Delta, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

141′10.00 — Davis Cox, Layton, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

141′07.00 — Benjamin Asay, Layton, So. (3/20 at Farmington)

141′00.00 — Arizona Priddis, Mountain View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

140′08.00 — Zac Delbridge, Fremont, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

140′03.00 — Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

138′00.00 — Van Westbrook, Grand, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

137′02.00 — Cyrus McGregor, Farmington, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

137′01.00 — Brady Bowles, Juab, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

Note: State record is 225′05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.

Javelin

175′020.00 — Whit Slack, Skyridge, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

172′02.00 — Jack Grant, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

170′10.00 — Tydon Jones, Bear River, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

170′01.00 — Kyson Glover, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

168′06.00 — Taggart Harris, Beaver, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

167′04.00 — Jack Burke, Skyridge, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

166′03.00 — Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

163′02.00 — Joseph Smith, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

162′04.00 — Luke DeGraffenried, Millard, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

161′11.00 — Austin Crosby, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

161′09.00 — Skyler Forsyth, Layton, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

161′00.00 — Grady Bowles, Juab, Sr. (3/16 at Carbon)

158′05.00 — Davis Cox, Layton, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

157′07.00 — Taggart Harris, Beaver, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

156′00.00 — Gavin DeWitt, Morgan, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 217′09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Pole vault

14′07 — Wyatt Barker, Riverton, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

14′07 — Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

14′06 — Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

13′10 — Samuel Price, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

13′00 — Isaac Richards, Skyridge, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

13′00 — Jesse Haws, Fremont, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

13′00 — Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12′10 — Jake Sorenson, Davis, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

12′06 — Carter Roylance, Fremont, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

12′06 — Daniel Oliver, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12′06 — Nathan Beck, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12′04 — Helman Tarma, Layton, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

12′04 — Joseph Reinhardt, Clearfield, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

12′00 — Nathan Beck, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

11′06 — Matthew Wagoner, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

Note: State record is 16′09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.

Girls top performances

100 meters

11.94 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.02 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.30 — Susannah Harris, Olympus, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12.31 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.40 — Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.55 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.56 — Susie Harris, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.59 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.59 — Olivia Nielson, Payson, Jr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12.60 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.61 — Katie Hutchins, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

12.62 — Brenly Douglas, Stansbury, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.66 — Zoe Hein, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

12.69 — Brynn Leavitt, South Summit, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

12.72 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 11.43 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

200 meters

24.30 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

24.61 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

24.61 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.10 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

25.20 — Katie Hutchings, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.35 — Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

25.41 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.49 — Susie Harris, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

25.70 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

25.70 — Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

25.72 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

25.78 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

25.80 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.80 — Angelina Apple, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

26.00 — Sierra Darling, Park City, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 23.30 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

400 meters

56.21 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

56.52 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

56.85 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

57.39 — Sierra Darling, Park City, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

57.40 — Brooklyn Surdivant, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

57.93 — Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

58.00 — Kaitlyn Durham, Bingham, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

58.21 — Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

58.35 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

58.41 — Meg Murdock, Highland, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

58.76 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

58.76 – Vasiti Turagavou, Timpview, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

58.77 — Lexi Toronto, Viewmont, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

58.83 — Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

59.15 — Sienna Holje, Davis, So. (3/20 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.

800 meters

2:09.21 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:11.04 — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:12.76 — Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:13.23 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:13.31 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:15.03 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:16.83 — Haley Whitford, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:16.85 — Kate Giles, Wasatch, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:16.94 — Kaylee Hale, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:17.18 — Ava Trimble, Orem, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:17.40 — Brecklyn Bugnet, Fremont, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:17.58 — Victoria Stratton, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:17.63 — Skye Siddoway, Farmington, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:18.26 — Kennidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:18.54 — Abby Stone, Mountain View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013.

1,600 meters

4:47.15 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:53.29 — Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:55.40 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:55.70 — Andelyn Aagard, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:55.97 — Kate Giles, Wasatch, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:56.14 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:57.52 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:00.53 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:00.86 — Victoria Stratton, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:02.15 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:02.40 — River White, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:03.15 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:04.58 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:05.21 — Alayne Wardle, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:05.40 — Gentry Christianasen, Emery, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 4:43.14 by Timpview’s Jane Hedengren in 2023.

3,200 meters

10:35.38 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

10:42.14 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:45.29 — Adelyn Aagard, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:48.37 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:48.44 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:50.21 — River White, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:50.69 — Isabel Preston, Riverton, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:52.30 — Skye Jensen, American Fork, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:53.34 — Cailey Bracken, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:55.35 — Katie Giles, Wasatch, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:55.48 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:57.49 — Natalie Boltz, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:58.00 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

10:59.37 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

11:01.46 — Skye Siddoway, Farmington, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

100 hurdles

14.71 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.33 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

15.36 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

15.56 — Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

15.65 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

15.67 — Alexa Basile, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.72 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.72 — Logan Oyler, Payson, So. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

15.82 — Faith Nuetzel, East, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

15.85 — Ashlee Harris, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.95 — Sahara Yates, Farmington, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

15.95 — Whitney Fisher, Olympus, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

15.96 — Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

15.96 — Zoe Thomas, Delta, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

15.99 — Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, So. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 14.03 by Weber’s Eden DeVries in 2023.

300 hurdles

43.73 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

44.29 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

44.96 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

45.30 — Abby Egbert, Orem, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

45.34 — Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

45.50 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

45.51 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

45.53 — Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

45.86 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

46.06 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

46.53 — Kate Garner, Herriman, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

46.57 — Kate Glazier, Lehi, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

46.66 — Janaka Seegmiller, Layton, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

46.84 — Katilyn Strong, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

46.88 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.

4x100 relay

48.46 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

48.63 — Bingham (3/22 at Pine View)

49.57 — American Fork (3/22 at Pine View)

49.58 — Corner Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

49.90 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50.21 — Canyon View (3/22 at Pine View)

50.30 — Park City (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50.39 — Syracuse (3/20 at Farmington)

50.47 — Weber (3/20 at Farmington)

50.53 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)

50.83 — Pine View (3/22 at Pine View)

51.04 — Desert Hills (3/22 at Pine View)

51.12 — Cedar (3/22 at Pine View)

51.17 — Timpanogos (3/22 at Pine View)

51.29 — East (3/20 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.

4x200 relay

1:30.96 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)

1:31.92 — Clearfield (3/20 at Farmington)

1:33.53 — Syracuse (3/20 at Farmington)

1:35.01 — Jordan (3/20 at Farmington)

1:35.50 — Layton (3/20 at Farmington)

1:41.29 — East (3/20 at Farmington)

1:42.50 — Bingham (3/22 at Pine View)

1:43.82 — Roy (3/20 at Farmington)

1:44.22 — American Fork (3/22 at Pine View)

1:45.55 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)

1:45.95 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:45.97 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)

1:47.28 — Pine View (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:47.52 — Corner Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:47.58 — Cedar (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 1:26.41 by Corner Canyon in 2023.

4x400 relay

3:55.47 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

3:55.61 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)

4:04.92 — Timpanogos (3/22 at Pine View)

4:05.12 — Lone Peak (3/15 at Lone Peak)

4:06.74 — Orem (3/22 at Pine View)

4:08.57 — Corner Canyon (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

4:09.53 — Mountain View (3/22 at Pine View)

4:11.09 — Fremont (3/22 at Pine View)

4:11.13 — Mountain Ridge (3/15 at Lone Peak)

4:11.29 — Cedar (3/22 at Pine View)

4:11.42 — Springville (3/22 at Pine View)

4:11.54 — Riverton (3/22 at Pine View)

4:12.20 — Fremont (3/15 at Lone Peak)

4:13.50 — Bear River (3/22 at Pine View)

4:14.01 — American Fork (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017.

4x800 relay

9:24.18 — American Fork (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:32.86 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)

9:39.58 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)

9:42.33 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

9:46.12 — Orem (3/22 at Pine View)

9:47.54 — Viewmont (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:52.07 — Skyline (3/22 at Pine View)

9:52.99 — Herriman (3/15 at Lone Peak)

9:55.42 — Timpanogos (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

9:57.30 — Westlake (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

9:59.24 — Pine View (3/22 at Pine View)

10:02.02 — Springville (3/22 at Pine View)

10:03.64 — Riverton (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

10:08.26 — Green Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)

10:10.64 — Mountain View (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 7:39.63 by Herriman in 2023.

Sprint Medley

4:22.28 — Carbon (3/16 at Carbon)

4:27.12 — Union (3/16 at Carbon)

4:30.93 — Grand (3/22 at Pine View)

4:34.17 — Richfield (3/22 at Pine View)

4:39.64 — Juan Diego (3/22 at Pine View)

4:40.44 — Emery (3/16 at Carbon)

4:46.99 — Manti (3/22 at Pine View)

4:48.86 — Millard (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:49.31 — Milford (3/22 at Pine View)

4:49.43 — Beaver (3/22 at Pine View)

4:51.17 — Manti (3/16 at Carbon)

4:56.02 — Providence Hall (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:56.07 — North Sanpete (3/16 at Carbon)

5:01.65 — North Sevier (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016.

High jump

5′09 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

5′08 — Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5′08 — Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

5′05 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5′04 — Rylee Little, Kanab, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5′03 — Malea Hansen, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

5′02 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5′02 — Abby Titus, Morgan, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5′02 — Olivia Bassett, Millard, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5′01 — Arya Cummings, Bountiful, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

5′01 — Sophie Sparrow, Weber, So. (3/20 at Farmington)

5′01 — Sarah Kellog, Olympus, So. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

5′01 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

5′00 — Mary Cummings, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5′00 — Lisa Richards, Union, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5′00 — Kendra Schofield, Milford, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

5′00 — Bostyn Carlson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

5′00 — Abbie Baird, Fremont, So. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 6′1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.

Long jump

17′08.00 — Sariah Johnson, Taylorsville, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17′07.75 — Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

17′06.50 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17′05.25 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

17′03.50 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17′03.00 — Bostyn Carlson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

17′03.00 — Denasja Taylor, East, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

17′01.00 — Condie Krutsch, Davis, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

17′00.25 — Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, So. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

16′10.50 — Denasja Taylor, East, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

16′09.50 — Abby Hanton, Park City, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

16′07.00 — Cambelle Jones, Highland, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16′06.75 — Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

16′06.75 — Aubrey Gallowway, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

16′05.75 — Savanah Brady, South Sevier, So. (3/16 at Carbon)

16′05.00 — Bella Staheli, Salem Hills, Jr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

Note: State record is 19′04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.

Shot put

41′07.75 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

39′10.25 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

39′07.50 — Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

38′02.00 — Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

37′03.50 — Norah Christensen, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

37′00.25 — Ulukilupetea Wright, Pine View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

36′05.50 — Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

35′11.75 — Bliss Lindsay, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

35′10.50 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

35′09.00 — Kaliegh Adams, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

35′08.25 — Aysha Salami, Taylorsville, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

35′08.00 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

35′06.75 — Tea Wright, Pine View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

35′06.00 — Anastasia Witte, Layton, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

35′05.50 — Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 49′06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.

Discus

130′03.50 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

121′10.00 — Jordan Davenport, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

121′01.00 — Mary Cummings, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

116′06.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

118′07.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

109′03.00 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

108′10.75 — Analeia Tilo, Cedar Valley, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

108′04.00 — Bliss Lindsay, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

107′11.00 — Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

107′09.50 — Atelaite Latu, West, So. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

106′10.75 — Clara Caldwell, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

106.00.00 — Matilyn Dotson, Hurricane, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

105′05.75 — Mattie Dotson, Hurricane, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

104′02.75 — Lacie Christensen, Manti, Sr. (3/16 at Carbon)

103′03.00 — Maddie Wheeler, Syracuse, So. (3/20 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 160′10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.

Javelin

124′02.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

121′08.00 — Chloe Glines, Uintah, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

120′04.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

118′09.00 — Addison Freeland, Herriman, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

117′10.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

117′07.00 — Kimber Reeve, Valley, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

115′08.00 — Ella Fielding, Cedar, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

113′08.00 — Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

113′05.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

111′09.00 — Katie Elison, Hurricane, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

111′02.00 — Caislee Lunt, Millard, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

110′10.00 — Alina Lurth, Beaver, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

110′01.00 — Kassidy Southam, Maple Mountain, So. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

109′04.00 — Dyanna Parra, Cyprus, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

108′04.00 — Haylie McQuivey, Kanab, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 160′06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.

Pole vault

11′07 — Gabrielle Fenn, Riverton, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

11′00 — Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

10′09 — Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

10′06 — Elizabeth Ekins, Herriman, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

10′03 — Saige Baxter, Farmington, So. (3/20 at Farmington)

10′00 — Rylan Marin, Bingham, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

9′06 — Anna Ames, Hillcrest, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

9′06 — Savannah Berbert, Herriman, Fr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

9′06 — Aaleiah Porter-Gyll, Herriman, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

9′06 — Aleah Godfrey, American Fork, Fr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

9′03 — Heidi Scivally, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

9′00 — Kimberly Hall, Bingham, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

9′00 — Heidi Scivally, Skyridge, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 13′00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.