Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

Mr. Basketball

Cooper Lewis, Lehi, 6-2, G, Sr.

Led 6A state champs by averaging 27.3 ppg and 4.4 rpg. Shot 47.8% from field and 38.2% from 3s, with 110 3s made.

6A Player of Year

Brody Kozlowski, Corner Canyon, 6-8, F, Sr.

Led Corner Canyon to a runner-up finish with 20.4 ppg and 8.6 rpg.

6A First Team

David Katoa, Layton, 6-4, G, Sr. — 17 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.4 bpg.

Tiger Cuff, American Fork, 6-5, G, Sr. — 15 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 5.2 apg.

Paul Beattie, Farmington, 6-8, F, Sr. — 19.3 ppg, 8.5 rpg.

Easton Hawkins, Lehi, 6-4, G, Jr. — 16.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.2 apg.

Hunter Schenck, Weber, 6-0, G, Sr. — 21.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.4 spg.

Hunter Hansen, Fremont, 6-4, G, Sr. — 18.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg.

6A Second Team

Ike Palmer, Herriman, 6-4, G/F, Sr. — 14.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg.

Mekhi Martin, Layton, 6-2, G, Sr. — 17.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.9 apg.

Jared Shepherd, American Fork, 6-3, G, Sr. — 16.0 ppg.

Luke West, Bingham, 6-2, G, So. — 19.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg.

Malcolm Johnson, Herriman, 6-8, C, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg.

Derelle Desire, Corner Canyon, 6-10, C, Sr. — 10.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.4 bpg

6A Third Team

Jordan Kohler, Skyridge, 6-6, F, Jr. — 17.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg

Isaac Neibaur, Corner Canyon, 6-3, G, Sr. — 12.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.5 spg.

Grayson Brousseau, Lehi, 6-6, F, Sr. — 8.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.3 apg.

Blake Rawson, American Fork, 6-8, C, Sr. — 12.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.1 apg.

Carlo Mulford, Herriman, 6-0, G, So. — 13.0 ppg, 5.0 apg.

KJ Miller, Layton, 6-3, G, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.4 spg.

6A Honorable Mention

Thom Kramer, Lone Peak, 6-4, F, Sr.

Coleman Atwater, Davis, 6-3 G, Jr.

Chamberlain Burgess, Lone Peak, 6-9, F, Jr.

Stockton Tueller, Bingham, 6-3, G, Sr.

Zach Fisher, Davis, 6-6, F, Sr.

Malachi Spencer, Weber, 6-7, F, Sr.

Cale Barclay, Herriman, 6-8, F, Jr.

Isaiah Reiser, Copper Hills, 5-10, PG, So.

Ben Barrus, Riverton, 6-5, G, Sr.

Symon Su’a, Westlake, 6-2, G, Jr.

Will Lindsay, Mountain Ridge, 6-5, F, Jr.

Jayden Haskell, Farmington, 6-1, G, Sr.

Deseret News 6A All-Tournament Team

MVP – Cooper Lewis, Lehi.

Easton Hawkins, Lehi.

Isaac Neibaur, Corner Canyon.

Grayson Brousseau, Lehi.

Malcolm Johnson, Herriman.

Derelle Desire, Corner Canyon.

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.