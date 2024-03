Panguitch High School's Tabetha Henrie was voted the Deseret News 1A Player of the Year.

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

1A Player of Year

Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 5-9, G, Sr.

Led Panguitch to 22-2 record and 1A title, averaging 15.2 ppg and 5.9 rpg.

1 of 19 Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch | Provided by Panguitch 2 of 19 Sicily Fabrizio, Tabiona | Provided by Tabiona 3 of 19 Mallory Henrie, Panguitch | Provided by Panguitch 4 of 19 Violett Taylor, Rich | Provided by Rich 5 of 19 Tayleah Spaulding, Milford | Provided by Milford 6 of 19 Kaycee Gleave, Piute | Provided by Piute 7 of 19 Maycee Rhoades, Tabiona | Provided by Tabiona 8 of 19 Haydee Pugmire, Rich | Provided by Rich 9 of 19 Shimequa Hudson, Monument Valley | Provided by Monument Valley 10 of 19 Nevaeh Wilson, Monument Valley | Provided by Monument Valley 11 of 19 Millie Hicks, Wendover | Provided by Wendover 12 of 19 Makena Owens, Panguitch | Provided by Panguitch 13 of 19 Precious Bedonie, Monument Valley 14 of 19 Shunbaah Begay, Whitehorse | Provided by Whitehorse 15 of 19 Sadie Davis, Manila | Provided by Manila 16 of 19 Kimber Reeve, Valley | Provided by Valley 17 of 19 Mazee Dunton, Escalante | Provided by Escalante 18 of 19 Rachel Cox, Valley | Provided by Valley 19 of 19 Hannah Scott, Rich | Provided by Rich

1A First Team

Sicily Fabrizio, Tabiona, 5-8, F, Sr. — 13.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg.

Mallory Henrie, Panguitch, 5-10, P, Jr. — 14.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.5 apg.

Violett Taylor, Rich, 5-8, G, Sr. — 7.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.7 spg, 2.1 apg.

Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, 5-3, G, Sr. — 16.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 3.6 spg.

Kaycee Gleave, Piute, 5-5, G, Sr. — 12.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg.

Maycee Rhoades, Tabiona, 5-5, G, Jr. — 13.0 ppg, 3.0 apg.

1A Second Team

Haydee Pugmire, Rich, 5-8, C, Sr. — 9.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 spg.

Shimequa Hudson, Monument Valley, G/F, Sr. — 11.2 ppg.

Nevaeh Wilson, Monument Valley, F/C, Sr. — 13.8 ppg.

Millie Hicks, Wendover, 5-7, F, So. — 12.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 spg.

Makena Owens, Panguitch, 5-3, G, So. — 6.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.3 apg.

Precious Bedonie, Monument Valley, 5-9, F, Sr. — 8.4 ppg.

1A Third Team

Shunbaah Begay, Whitehorse, 5-6, G, Sr. — 8.8 ppg.

Sadie Davis, Manila, 5-10, C, Jr. — 13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg.

Kimber Reeve, Valley, 5-8, C, Sr. — 10.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg.

Mazee Dunton, Escalante, 5-8, F, Sr. — 14.0 ppg.

Rachel Cox, Valley, 5-4, G, Jr. — 12.5 ppg, 2.0 spg, 3.0 apg.

Hannah Scott, Rich, 5-8, F, Sr. — 6.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg.

1A Honorable Mention

Kinlee Brinkerhoff, Bryce Valley, 5-7, G, Jr.

Tayt Miller, Panguitch, 5-7, G, So.

Kamryn Slaugh, Manila, 5-5, G, Jr.

Mariah Begaye, Monument Valley, G, Sr.

Kadence Murphy, Wendover, 5-5, G, Sr.

Shikeeya Hudson, Monument Valley, F, So.

Heather Kerr, Pinnacle, 6-1, C, Jr.

Heidi Clark, Whitehorse, 5-5, G, Jr.

Grace Leech, Bryce Valley, 5-4, G, Jr.

Amy Morgan, Piute, 5-2, G, Jr.

Jostyn McLean, Pinnacle, 5-11, F, Jr.

Hadley Henderson, Tabiona, 5-3, G, Sr.

Deseret News 1A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Mallory Henrie, Panguitch.

Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch.

Makena Owens, Panguitch.

Maycee Rhoades, Tabiona.

Sicily Fabrizio, Tabiona.

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.