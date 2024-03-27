Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.
3A Player of Year
Baylee Lowder, Grantsville, 5-11, G, Jr.
Led Grantsville to 3A’s best regular season record with 17.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 4.7 spg.
3A First Team
Abbee Albrecht, Richfield, 5-11, C, Jr. — 12.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.7 spg, 1.5 bpg.
Hallie Janes, Richfield, 5-9, G, Sr. — 11.4 ppg, 2.1 apg, 3.1 spg, 95 3s.
Amiah Timothy, Carbon, 5-10, G, Sr. — 18.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.3 apg, 3.2 spg.
Avery Allred, Grantsville, 5-8, F, Jr. — 15.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 4.0 spg.
Aliya Lester, Emery, 5-8, G, Sr. — 12.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.5 spg, 64 3s.
Emma Broadbent, South Summit, 6-0, F/C, Jr. — 21.5 ppg, 18.2 rpg, 3.6 bpg.
3A Second Team
Ava Cuff, Juab, 5-7, G, Sr. — 14.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg.
Madi Orth, Carbon, 6-0, F, Sr. — 13.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.0 spg, 49 blocks.
Elyah Ocampo, Judge Memorial, 5-5, G, So. — 17.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 spg, 3.0 apg.
Esther Analjok, Judge Memorial, 5-10, F, Sr. — 15.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.0 spg.
Kamryn Knutson, Richfield, 5-9, G, Sr. — 9.8 ppg, 1.7 apg, 5.9 rpg, 2.4 spg.
Kenadie Maughan, Emery, 6-3, C, So. — 12.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.0 bpg.
3A Third Team
Maylee Spencer, Canyon View, 5-3, G, Jr. — 10.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.5 spg, 2.5 apg.
Katelyn Nielson, Emery, 6-0, C, Jr. — 12.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg.
Kodee Williams, Grantsville, 5-7, G, Jr. — 11.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 4.9 spg.
Avery Backus, Summit Academy, 5-5, G, Jr. — 16.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.3 apg.
June Olsen, Manti, 5-8, G/F, Jr. — 16.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.6 spg.
Brielle Jolley, Richfield, 5-7, G, Sr. — 7.2 ppg, 2.5 apg, 4.1 rpg, 2.0 spg.
3A Honorable Mention
Karleigh Stilson, Emery, 5-6, G, Sr.
Lucy Richards, Juab, 5-11, F, Sr.
Eva Birkeland, Morgan, 5-11, G, Jr.
Jazzy Tinajero, Ben Lomond, 5-8, G, Sr.
Ava Smith, Layton Christian, 5-11, F/C, So.
Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete, 5-9, F, Sr.
Mariah Bowen, South Summit, 5-6, G, Jr.
Lydia Hoschouer, Union, 5-6, G, Jr.
Kayla Miller, Union, 5-10, F, Sr.
Abby Titus, Morgan, 6-1, F, Sr.
Ebony Dodoo, Delta, G, Sr.
Paige Krebs, Providence Hall, 5-11, F/C, Sr.
Deseret News 3A All-Tournament Team
MVP — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield.
Hallie Janes, Richfield.
Aliya Lester, Emery.
Baylee Lowder, Grantsville.
Avery Allred, Grantsville.
Kenadie Maughan, Emery.
Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.