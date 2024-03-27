Grantsville's Baylee Lowder was voted the Deseret News 3A girls basketball player of the year.

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

3A Player of Year

Baylee Lowder, Grantsville, 5-11, G, Jr.

Led Grantsville to 3A’s best regular season record with 17.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 4.7 spg.

1 of 19 Baylee Lowder, Grantsville | Provided by Grantsville 2 of 19 Abbee Albrecht, Richfield | Provided by Richfield 3 of 19 Hallie Janes, Richfield | Provided by Richfield 4 of 19 Amiah Timothy, Carbon | Provided by Carbon 5 of 19 Avery Allred, Grantsville | Provided by Grantsville 6 of 19 Aliya Lester, Emery | Provided by Emery 7 of 19 Emma Broadbent, South Summit | Provied by South Summit 8 of 19 Ava Cuff, Juab | Provided by Juab 9 of 19 Madi Orth, Carbon | Provided by Carbon 10 of 19 Elyah Ocampo, Judge Memorial | Bryan Byerly 11 of 19 Esther Analjok, Judge Memorial | Bryan Byerly 12 of 19 Kamryn Knutson, Richfield | Provided by Richfield 13 of 19 Kenadie Maughan, Emery | Provided by Emery 14 of 19 Maylee Spencer, Canyon View | Provided by Canyon View 15 of 19 Katelyn Nielson, Emery | Provided by Emery 16 of 19 Kodee Williams, Grantsville | Provided by Grantsville 17 of 19 Avery Backus, Summit Academy | Provided by Summit Academy 18 of 19 June Olsen, Manti | Provided by Manti 19 of 19 Brielle Jolley, Richfield | Provided by Richfield

3A First Team

Abbee Albrecht, Richfield, 5-11, C, Jr. — 12.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.7 spg, 1.5 bpg.

Hallie Janes, Richfield, 5-9, G, Sr. — 11.4 ppg, 2.1 apg, 3.1 spg, 95 3s.

Amiah Timothy, Carbon, 5-10, G, Sr. — 18.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.3 apg, 3.2 spg.

Avery Allred, Grantsville, 5-8, F, Jr. — 15.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 4.0 spg.

Aliya Lester, Emery, 5-8, G, Sr. — 12.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.5 spg, 64 3s.

Emma Broadbent, South Summit, 6-0, F/C, Jr. — 21.5 ppg, 18.2 rpg, 3.6 bpg.

3A Second Team

Ava Cuff, Juab, 5-7, G, Sr. — 14.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg.

Madi Orth, Carbon, 6-0, F, Sr. — 13.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.0 spg, 49 blocks.

Elyah Ocampo, Judge Memorial, 5-5, G, So. — 17.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 spg, 3.0 apg.

Esther Analjok, Judge Memorial, 5-10, F, Sr. — 15.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.0 spg.

Kamryn Knutson, Richfield, 5-9, G, Sr. — 9.8 ppg, 1.7 apg, 5.9 rpg, 2.4 spg.

Kenadie Maughan, Emery, 6-3, C, So. — 12.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.0 bpg.

3A Third Team

Maylee Spencer, Canyon View, 5-3, G, Jr. — 10.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.5 spg, 2.5 apg.

Katelyn Nielson, Emery, 6-0, C, Jr. — 12.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg.

Kodee Williams, Grantsville, 5-7, G, Jr. — 11.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 4.9 spg.

Avery Backus, Summit Academy, 5-5, G, Jr. — 16.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.3 apg.

June Olsen, Manti, 5-8, G/F, Jr. — 16.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.6 spg.

Brielle Jolley, Richfield, 5-7, G, Sr. — 7.2 ppg, 2.5 apg, 4.1 rpg, 2.0 spg.

3A Honorable Mention

Karleigh Stilson, Emery, 5-6, G, Sr.

Lucy Richards, Juab, 5-11, F, Sr.

Eva Birkeland, Morgan, 5-11, G, Jr.

Jazzy Tinajero, Ben Lomond, 5-8, G, Sr.

Ava Smith, Layton Christian, 5-11, F/C, So.

Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete, 5-9, F, Sr.

Mariah Bowen, South Summit, 5-6, G, Jr.

Lydia Hoschouer, Union, 5-6, G, Jr.

Kayla Miller, Union, 5-10, F, Sr.

Abby Titus, Morgan, 6-1, F, Sr.

Ebony Dodoo, Delta, G, Sr.

Paige Krebs, Providence Hall, 5-11, F/C, Sr.

Deseret News 3A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield.

Hallie Janes, Richfield.

Aliya Lester, Emery.

Baylee Lowder, Grantsville.

Avery Allred, Grantsville.

Kenadie Maughan, Emery.

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.