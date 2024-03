Bountiful’s Taylor Harvey dribbles around Wasatch High’s Danielle Garner during the 5A girls basketball state championship game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2024. Bountiful won 62-35.

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

5A Player of Year

Taylor Harvey, Bountiful, 6-3, G/P, Jr.

Led Bountiful to state title by averaging 18.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.8 apg and 1.8 bpg.

5A First Team

Milika Satuala, Bountiful, 5-10, G, So. — 18.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.0 spg, 1.7 apg.

Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu, Alta, 5-10, G/F, Sr. — 20.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.6 spg.

Ashley Garner, Wasatch, 6-2, F, Sr. — 17.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 2.1 spg.

Kylee Falatea, West, 5-9, G, So. — 18.1 ppg, 6.1 spg, 5.3 apg.

Joss Baker, Olympus, 5-10, G/F, Jr. — 15.6 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.4 spg, 1.0 bpg.

Peyton Behnke, Wasatch, 5-6, G, Jr. — 14.2 ppg, 2.3 spg, 60 3s.

5A Second Team

Ashlyn Wight, Box Elder, 5-3, G, Sr. — 12.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.9 spg.

Sophie Nielsen, Brighton, 5-9, SF/G, So. — 14.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.7 spg.

Kaylee Hess, Northridge, 5-7, PG, Sr. — 16.0 ppg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg.

Lina Ballin, Timpview, 5-4, PG, Jr. — 13.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.5 spg.

Olivia Tausinga, East, 5-7, G, Sr. — 21.0 ppg.

Amelia Echternkamp, Cyprus, 5-9, G, Sr. — 17.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.0 apg.

5A Third Team

Izzy Wyaskett, Clearfield, 5-4, PG, So. — 11.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 5.1 spg, 4.0 apg.

Rochelle Afo Manuma, West Jordan, 5-9, F, Sr. — 17.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 3.6 apg.

Kalsya Ng, Hunter, 5-5, PG, Sr. — 16.4 ppg, 2.2 apg, 3.6 spg.

Olivia Stephens, Brighton, 5-7, G, So. — 12.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.9 spg.

Jaynee Tanner, Maple Mountain, 5-11, F, Sr. — 11.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.0 spg.

Fili Liava’a, Wasatch, 5-7, G, So. — 8.4 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.3 spg.

5A Honorable Mention

Giselle Muffett, West Jordan, 6-0, G, Jr.

Keily Trabanino, Olympus, 5-7, G, Sr.

Xiyah Yarbrough, Clearfield, 5-5, G, Jr.

Jenna Sterzer, Taylorsville, 5-11, F, Sr.

Rayli Galea’i, Timpview, 6-0, F, Sr.

Mae Johnson, Bountiful, 6-3, P, Jr.

Kaydence Barber, Box Elder, 5-3, G, Sr.

Aubrey Mulitalo, Viewmont, 6-0, F, Jr.

Fina Tuha, West, 5-8, F, Jr.

Tamila Francis, Cyprus, 5-8, PG, Sr.

Brooke Warren, Salem Hills, 5-8, G, Jr.

Maddie Thurgood, Box Elder, 5-10, G, Sr.

Deseret News 5A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Taylor Harvey, Bountiful.

Milika Satuala, Bountiful.

Mae Johnson, Bountiful.

Peyton Behnke, Wasatch.

Ashley Garner, Wasatch.

Ashlyn Wight, Box Elder.

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.