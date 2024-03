Lone Peak’s Shawnee Nordstrom moves around Copper Hills’ Alyssa Loza during the 6A girls basketball state championship game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2024. Lone Peak won 65-47.

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players.

6A Player of Year

Shawnee Nordstrom, Lone Peak, 5-6, G, Sr.

Led Lone Peak to 6A title by averaging 15.0 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.8 spg and 40 3s.

1 of 19 Shawnee Nordstrom, Lone Peak | Provided by Lone Peak 2 of 19 Ellie Taylor, Copper Hills | Kenneth Coverstone 3 of 19 Naia Tanuvasa, Lone Peak | Provided by Lone Peak 4 of 19 Elli Mortensen, Corner Canyon | Provided by Corner Canyon 5 of 19 Skylie Barker, Copper Hills | Kenneth Coverstone 6 of 19 Kendra Kitchen, Davis | Provided by Davis 7 of 19 Addy Scrivner, Lehi | Provided by Lehi 8 of 19 Avery Sanders, Syracuse | Provided by Syracuse 9 of 19 Sarah Bartholomew, Lone Peak | DANIELLE MORRIS 10 of 19 Brianna Badonie, Bingham | Provided by Bingham 11 of 19 Chloe Jensen, Westlake | Provided by Westlake 12 of 19 T'Maea Eteuati, Davis | Provided by Davis 13 of 19 Faythe Stauffer, Riverton | Provided by Riverton 14 of 19 Austyn Feller, Westlake | Provided by Westlake 15 of 19 Maia Rhay, Corner Canyon | Provided by Corner Canyon 16 of 19 Addy Horsley, Bingham | Provided by Bingham 17 of 19 Cambree Blackham, Skyridge | Provided by Skyridge 18 of 19 Kennedy Woolston, Lone Peak | Provided by Lone Peak 19 of 19 Halli Burbidge, Herriman | Provided by Herriman

6A First Team

Ellie Taylor, Copper Hills, 5-11, G, Sr. — 16.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 3.2 spg, 2.3 bpg.

Naia Tanuvasa, Lone Peak, 5-9, G, Sr. — 14.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.7 spg.

Elli Mortensen, Corner Canyon, 6-2, F/C, Sr. — 22.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg.

Skylie Barker, Copper Hills, 5-11, G, Jr. — 16.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.2 spg, 1.6 bpg.

Kendra Kitchen, Davis, 6-1, W/P, Sr. — 16.5 ppg, 9.95 rpg, 3.04 apg, 3.3 spg, 2.45 bpg.

Addy Scrivner, Lehi, 5-9, G, Sr. — 20.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 apg.

6A Second Team

Avery Sanders, Syracuse, 5-9, PG, Sr. — 17.0 ppg, 5.5 apg, 4.2 spg.

Sarah Bartholomew, Lone Peak, 6-3, C, Sr. — 11.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg.

Brianna Badonie, Bingham, 5-8, SG, Sr. — 15.7 ppg, 2.2 apg, 60 3s.

Chloe Jensen, Westlake, 5-9, SG, Sr. — 13.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 68 3s.

T’Maea Eteuati, Davis, 5-6, G, So. — 12.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.9 spg.

Faythe Stauffer, Riverton, 5-5, G, Jr. — 17.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.2 spg.

6A Third Team

Austyn Feller, Westlake, 5-8, SF, Sr. — 11.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.9 apg.

Maia Rhay, Corner Canyon, 5-9, G, Sr. — 16.0 ppg, 3.0 apg.

Addy Horsley, Bingham, 5-5, G, Jr. — 14.5 ppg, 4.0 apg, 2.0 spg.

Cambree Blackham, Skyridge, 5-7, G, Sr. — 12.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 2.1 spg.

Kennedy Woolston, Lone Peak, 5-11, G, So. — 10.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.5 apg.

Halli Burbidge, Herriman, 5-10, SF, Sr. — 14.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg.

6A Honorable Mention

Kya Newton, Mountain Ridge, 5-5, G, So.

Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, 6-0, SF/PF, Sr.

Calli Condie, American Fork, 5-5, G, Sr.

Kate Richards, Davis, 5-8, G, Sr.

Tabi Clark, Pleasant Grove, 6-2, G/F, So.

Ayla Marston, Copper Hills, 5-9, G, Jr.

Abigail Christensen, Fremont, 6-0, SF, Fr.

Syncere Langston, Fremont, 5-10, PF, Sr.

Brittea Byrge, Herriman, 5-10, F, Sr.

Oakley Homer, Layton, 5-9, G, Sr.

Jessica Maynard, Mountain Ridge, 6-0, F, So.

Deseret News 6A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Shawnee Nordstrom, Lone Peak.

Naia Tanuvasa, Lone Peak.

Kennedy Woolston, Lone Peak.

Ellie Taylor, Copper Hills.

Maia Rhay, Corner Canyon.

Skylie Barker, Copper Hills.

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.