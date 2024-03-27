The 2023-2024 Deseret News girls basketball Players of the Year were clutch in the biggest moments of the season for their teams on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

Not all won state titles, but regardless of the final outcome, they all were among the best players in the state.

Here’s a look at the 2023-2024 Deseret News girls basketball Players of the Year.

Lone Peak’s Shawnee Nordstrom dribbles during a 6A girls quarterfinal basketball game against Westlake at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Lone Peak won 59-50. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Shawnee Nordstrom, Lone Peak, 5-6, G, Sr.

Shawnee Nordstrom got off to a bit of a slow start this season as the senior dealt with a couple of sicknesses in December, but once she hit her stride in region play, nobody was better in 6A this season as she led Lone Peak to a third straight state championship.

“Shawnee is one of the most well-rounded players I’ve had the privilege of coaching in high school. She has the ability to create and finish in so many different ways, which makes her really hard to guard. Not only is she a dynamic offensive threat, but she is a lockdown defender with incredible speed and anticipation. Her impact on the game on both ends of the floor is oftentimes unmatched,” said Lone Peak coach Nancy Warner. “She is a player and leader you can’t afford to take off the floor.”

Nordstrom, who has signed to play next season at California Baptist, finished the season averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 40 total 3-pointers.

She had one of her best shooting games of the season in Lone Peak’s state championship win over Copper Hills as she buried four 3-pointers in finishing with 16 points.

“Shawnee’s skill and leadership this season were both huge factors in our team’s success. She continually found ways to lead our team through her example and commitment to our team, coaches and the goals we had for each other each day. She was instrumental in taking on that new role this season and was determined to not only carry out her own role, but to also help lift and encourage her teammates daily by making those around her better, too,” added Warner. “Shawnee has always been a player who loves a challenge, loves the game, loves to compete and loves her teammates.”

Bountiful’s Taylor Harvey dribbles around Wasatch High’s Danielle Garner during the 5A girls basketball state championship game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2024. Bountiful won 62-35. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Taylor Harvey, Bountiful, 6-3, G/P, Jr.

As expected, the reigning 5A Player of the Year was very good all season for Bountiful, scoring in double figures every single night and leading the team to a region title and a No. 1 seed for the playoffs. But what separated Taylor Harvey from every else in 5A was her ability to raise her game even more on the biggest stage at the state tournament.

Harvey averaged 24 points in Bountiful’s four playoff victories after averaging 18.6 in the regular season, including scoring a new career high 30 points in a semifinal win over Box Elder.

“Taylor is an amazing player. Every time I think I have seen everything she can do, she breaks out something new. She has a lot of drive to keep getting better and keeps pushing her own limits,” said Bountiful coach Joel Burton. “Taylor really grew as a leader this year. I loved watching her progress and keep getting better at leading our team. Taylor kept showing her teammates how to be successful as a team. It is a blessing to get to coach her.”

Harvey finished the season averaging 19.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Harvey has verbally committed to the University of Texas for volleyball, a sport she was also voted the 5A Player of the Year in back in the fall in leading Bountiful to a runner-up finish in 5A.

Snow Canyon Warriors guard Olivia Hamlin (23) fights for the ball against Cedar Reds guard Tylee Nielson (20) during the 4A girls basketball state semifinals at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

4A Player of the Year

Olivia Hamlin, Snow Canyon, 5-9, PG, Jr.

Olivia Hamlin did it all for the Snow Canyon Warriors this season, helping lead her team to a 4A runner-up finish after a heartbreaking semifinal exit a year ago.

The junior led the state in scoring as she averaged 27.5 points to go with 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.8 steals. She also made 50 3-pointers.

“Olivia is even better than her amazing numbers portray. She was such a huge impact player for our Snow Canyon Warriors this season. I was impressed by the way she played so freely and when she plays with pace and gets steals, she is at her best. She’s difficult to guard and displayed many spectacular finish moves at the rim,” said Snow Canyon coach Sue Hoskins.

As a sophomore last season, Hamlin finished second in the state in scoring, averaging 23.8 points. A year later, she elevated every part of her game, including scoring 36 points in the quarterfinals and 35 in the semifinals.

“She works very hard all year round and is a great teammate but she is also humble, coachable and just a good young woman. She has a bubbly personality and loves the game of basketball. I am very proud of her and look forward to her continued success,” said Hoskins.

Grantsville's Baylee Lowder was voted the Deseret News 3A girls basketball player of the Year. | Corey Mondragon.

3A Player of the Year

Baylee Lowder, Grantsville, 5-11, G, Jr.

Even though Grantsville came up just short in its elusive quest for a state title, junior Baylee Lowder’s consistency all season earned her team the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs as she was voted the state’s top overall player by the coaches.

“Baylee is one of those kids that every coach wants to have on their team. She has a relentless work ethic, she’s bold, she’s confident, but humble, she loves and challenges her teammates and she really loves basketball,” said Grantsville coach Megan Vera, whose team finished 23-3 after narrowly falling to Emery in the semifinals.

Lowder, a first team all-stater last season, ended the season averaging 17.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 4.7 steals.

“On the court, she can be a nightmare defensively for opponents and she can score at all levels on the offensive end. She had a great year and I expect more great things from her and her teammates over these next 12 months,” added Vera.

In Grantsville’s playoff ouster with Emery, Lowder had another great performance, scoring 15 points and making five 3-pointers to go along with her five rebounds.

Kanab’s Anna Cutler goes to the hoop in the 2A high school girls basketball championship game against Beaver at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

2A Player of the Year

Anna Cutler, Kanab, 6-3, PG, Sr.

Anna Cutler is the epitome of greatness on the basketball court.

The Kanab senior finished her career with 96 starts at the varsity level and played a key role in leading her team to three straight state championships. She’s now been voted 2A Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

“Anna is an amazing basketball player and leader for our program both on and off the court. She is also a truly outstanding student. She has started at the varsity level every single game for four years straight and has been a major contributor in each of the last three championship seasons,” said Kanab coach Klint Glover. “She even hit the game winner in the semifinals four years ago to put us in the championship game as a freshman. She loves the game and it shows in her preparation and play. We will miss her very much.”

Cutler ended the season averaging 13.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds to go along with her 59 3-pointers.

She also went over 1,000 career points earlier this season as Cutler finished her spectacular career with 1,134 career points. Kanab went a remarkable 83-14 during her career.

Panguitch High School's Tabetha Henrie was voted the Deseret News 1A Player of the Year. | Provided by Sydnee Mecham

1A Player of the Year

Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 5-9, G, Sr.

All Tabetha Henrie has done this school year is win for Panguitch, regardless of the uniform type.

The senior added a third state title to her resume this school year as she led Panguitch basketball to a 1A state championship. Last fall, she led Panguitch’s volleyball and cross-country teams to state titles, and was also named the 1A Player of the Year in volleyball and won the individual state title in cross-country.

Henrie finished her senior season on the hardwood averaging 15.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bobcats.

“Tabetha Henrie has been an influential player and teammate throughout her high school basketball career. She naturally leads by example, is committed to the team and puts in the time to develop her skills,” said Panguitch coach Nadine Owens. “Goals are important to Tabetha and she follows through and sticks it out even when things get tough or don’t go her way.”

Henrie recorded seven double-doubles this season for Panguitch, including a 12-point, 11-rebound performance in a clutch semifinal win over No. 3 seed Rich.

“Tabetha is an exceptional athlete, she always give it her all. She can play any position on the court and scored the ball extremely well for us. She offensively and defensively transitioned effectively and was relentless on the boards. It’s always fun as a coach to see your athletes living up to their potential and Tabetha did that very well,” added Owens.