Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun gives directions against the Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Utah State is reportedly close to hiring its next men’s basketball coach.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday night that the Aggies are “finalizing a deal to hire Jerrod Calhoun as the school’s next head coach.” The contract is for five years, according to Thamel.

Calhoun has been the head coach at Youngstown State since 2017, winning the Penguins’ first-ever Horizon League regular-season championship in 2023.

Calhoun took over the program after longtime head coach Jerry Slocum retired in 2017.

After four consecutive losing seasons ahead of the arrival of Calhoun and two after he began coaching, the 42-year-old rebuilt the program and led Youngstown State to back-to-back 20-plus win seasons for the first time in school history. The 24-10 record in the 2022-23 season was the best ever for the Penguins.

Youngstown State has just 13 winning seasons in school history and Calhoun presided over four of those in his seven seasons at the Ohio university.

The Aggies moved fast to hire their next head coach after former head man Danny Sprinkle officially took the Washington job on Monday. Under Sprinkle, the Aggies won their first NCAA Tournament game since 2001, defeating TCU in the first round before falling to No. 1-seed Purdue in the second round.