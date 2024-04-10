Just over two weeks before the 2024 NFL draft kicks off, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest mock draft on Wednesday.

This time, it was a two-round mock draft, and that extra round allowed a handful of Utah ties to show up.

What Utah ties appear in Mel Kiper’s latest NFL mock draft?

Kiper projects Utah safety Cole Bishop to be a late second-round selection by the Buffalo Bills at No. 60.

“The Bills moved on from veteran safety duo Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer this offseason, and they have long-term questions at the position. Bishop has some versatility — he even played some off-ball linebacker for the Utes — and he’s a great blitzer,” Kiper wrote. “He had 7.5 career sacks and had 25 presses over the past two seasons, one of the best marks in the FBS for a defensive back.”

That projection is on par with others for Bishop, who is seen by many experts as a Day 2 selection.

If Bishop were to go to Buffalo, he’d be teamed up again with former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was a first-round selection by the Bills last season.

BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) takes the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. | LM Otero, Associated Press

Kiper also projects an interesting spot for former BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, who prepped at Orem High.

The ESPN expert has Suamataia headed to the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs with the 64th overall pick, where he’d be coached by former BYU lineman Andy Reid.

“With 2023 starter Donovan Smith unsigned, the Chiefs have Wanya Morris at left tackle but not much else. They should bring in competition. Suamataia, my No. 9 OT in this class, took snaps at both left and right tackle in college, but he made huge strides while playing on the left side last season. He’s strong and quick, and he has the feet to get to the second level in the run game,” Kiper wrote.

Suamataia, who transferred to BYU after one season at Oregon, has projections that range anywhere from Day 2 to Day 3 of the draft.

Kiper also predicted another Utah tie will slide a bit more than others have projected.

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and quarterback Bo Nix watch a replay from the sidelines during game against Portland State Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Johnson-Powers, a Corner Canyon High product, is projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick this spring. | Andy Nelson, Associated Press

Former Corner Canyon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, a center/guard prospect who played at Oregon, is seen by some as a potential first-rounder.

Kiper, meanwhile, has him going No. 47 to the Carolina Panthers, where he’d line up with another Utah connection, former BYU and Bountiful High lineman Brady Christensen.

“I addressed Carolina’s wide receiver corps at No. 39, and let’s stay on offense with the pick from the projected trade with the Giants,” Kiper wrote. “Do the Panthers trust Austin Corbett to be an above-average starter after moving him from guard to center? I’m not so sure. Powers-Johnson might be an immediate upgrade on departed starter Bradley Bozeman. The Rimington Trophy winner allowed just two total pressures last season.”

When is the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2024 NFL draft takes place April 25-27 in Detroit.

The first round will happen on Thursday, April 25, with Rounds 2-3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.