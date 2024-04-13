Tony Finau walks to the green on the 15th hole during second round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Friday, April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Even-par rounds at most PGA Tour events will cause golfers to lose ground, but not this week at Augusta National Golf Club, site of the 88th Masters.

Utah’s Tony Finau did just that Saturday afternoon in windy Georgia, firing an even-par 72 and climbing up the leaderboard a little bit.

Finau started the third round in 44th place but is now in 28th place heading into Sunday’s final round. The Utahn is probably out of contention to don the green jacket but can post his best Masters finish since 2021 — when he finished tied for 10th — with a strong final round.

He tied for 35th in 2022 and tied for 26th last year.

Former Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 winner, leads the tournament at 7-under 209; Two-time major champion Colin Morikawa is a shot back at -6.

Saturday, Finau made three birdies and three bogeys and avoided trouble at the disastrous holes that caused him to shoot a 78 on Friday. He drove the ball well, hitting 13 of 14 fairways, but missed five greens.

If not for the par-3 4th hole and the par-4 17th hole, Finau might be around even-par for the tournament. He has played the 4th hole at 3-over and the 17th hole at 3-over, bogeying them Saturday after double-bogeying them Friday.

Saturday’s highlights from Finau were a 26-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 and a 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 7. The former Salt Lake City resident had a 9-footer for eagle on the par-5 13th hole but missed it high and had a tap-in birdie.