Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Utah Jazz during a game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 14, 2024.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Utah Jazz lost, 123-116, to the Golden State Warriors in the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon at Chase Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Klay Thompson barely broke a sweat, didn’t have to play in the fourth quarter and still led the game with 25 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

Worst performance: Luka Šamanić went 0-of-5 from 3-point range and finished with seven turnovers.

20: The Jazz committed 20 turnovers which the Warriors converted to 31 points.

31-51: The Jazz went 5-24 in games following the trade deadline and finished the season with a 31-51 record.

21: Keyonte George was the leading scorer for the Jazz on Sunday with 21 points.

Best of the best: Thompson shot 50% from beyond the arc, hitting 6-of-12. He also added three rebounds, three assists and a block to his 25 points.

Worst of the worst: Brice Sensabaugh and Šamanić combined for 12 of the Jazz’s 20 turnovers.