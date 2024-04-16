The Utah State Aggies take the field at Maverik Stadium.

Utah State has nearly wrapped up spring camp, with the Blue and White Spring Showcase coming Saturday afternoon.

The fact that spring camp is ongoing hasn’t prevented players from entering the transfer portal, though — the spring transfer window opened on Tuesday and will remain open until April 30.

Here’s a look at who is leaving Utah State and who the Aggies have picked up this spring from the transfer portal. This list will be updated regularly.

Transferring to Utah State

N/A

Transferring from Utah State

Utah State quarterback McCae Hillstead, front left, tries to scramble away from James Madison defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP) | Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP

Paul Fitzgerald, DE, sophomore.

2023 stats: Started all 13 games last season and finished the year with 46 tackles, including a team-best eight sacks and a nine tackles for loss. He also had a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

McCae Hillstead, QB, sophomore.

2023 stats: Started four of the eight games he played in. Completed 94 of 158 pass attempts for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Also carried the ball 44 times for 36 yards.

Sir Mells, DT, sophomore.

2023 stats: Played in 12 games and finished the season with 13 tackles, which included 1.0 sacks, to go along with one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry.

Austin Okerwa, WR, sophomore.

2023 stats: Played in 12 games, mostly on special teams. Did not record any stats.