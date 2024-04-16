The Utah Utes are greeted as they run onto the field during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Utah has wrapped up spring camp and turned its attention to the spring transfer portal.

The spring transfer window — the last time for players to enter their name into the transfer portal before the 2024 season begins — is open from April 16 to April 30.

Here’s a look at who’s leaving Utah and who the Utes have picked up from the spring transfer portal, which will be updated regularly.

Transferring to Utah

Transferring from Utah

Shay O’Kelly, LB, redshirt freshman.

2023 stats: 3-star recruit did not see game action in his true freshman season for the Utes.